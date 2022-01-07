How to Help Children Recover From COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Trauma

Recently, all the children’s hospitals in Missouri released a joint letter documenting the “Shadow Pandemic,” related to the mental health disorders among America’s youths. On Dec. 7, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory noting the urgent need to address this mental health crisis, which has worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 700 American children have died of COVID-19, and many more children have been impacted by the loss of a loved one because of the coronavirus. Exponentially more children have also been affected by the social isolation and trauma of the pandemic.

Mental health has been a concern well before the current pandemic. For example, in the 10 years prior to the pandemic, suicide rates among youths ages 10 to 24 increased by almost 60 percent. Visits to children’s hospital emergency departments for evaluation and treatment of mental illness since 2019 have increased by more than 30 percent. Preliminary data suggests that more than 6,600 children died from suicide in 2020, which is nine times more than the children who have died due to COVID-19.

Murthy’s advisory recommendations include: