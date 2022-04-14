How One St. Louis Area Dentist Is Restoring Smiles for Veterans

Dr. Herbert Silva tried to retire. But after leaving his busy dental practice in Chesterfield, he wasn’t idle for long before his wife encouraged him to “find something productive.” So Silva was soon back to providing dental care, but to a different patient population.

“I learned about an innovative partnership between A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health, a newly established dental school, and St. Louis Affinia Healthcare, a federally qualified community health center, to establish the St. Louis Dental Center and provide oral health care services to patients in and around St. Louis, including the underserved,” he says. Silva now serves as a full-time faculty member and St. Louis Dental Center’s comprehensive care unit director.

Silva appreciates the school’s commitment to underserved populations, including veterans. A former U.S. Marine Corps officer and helicopter pilot, he knows his fellow veterans can experience post-traumatic stress disorder, isolation and depression. “Prior to my dental career, I learned to ‘take care of the troops’ during my service in the Marine Corps,” he says. “I am committed to facilitating students, faculty and our partners to deliver the best possible oral health care to those in need. Our collective efforts are rewarded by the value of their smiles.”

What began with emergency extractions for veterans expanded into an array of dental services, and in the process, dental students also learn clinical skills. More than 400 veterans have received dental care at the clinic, and Silva notes that they represent every branch of service going back to World War II.