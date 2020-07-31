How Donating Your Convalescent Plasma Could Help COVID-19 Patients

The American Red Cross is calling on those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma, which can help treat people who are currently fighting the virus.

Those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus with a single donation, according to a press release from the American Red Cross.

“Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19,” the release states.

The demand for convalescent plasma donations has more than doubled over the last month as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Currently, convalescent plasma donations are being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

If you have received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis and have fully recovered, the American Red Cross urges you to donate by starting with an eligibility form at redcrossblood.org. You may also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment. In addition, appointments can be made via the free Blood Donor App or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on Alexa Echo devices.

Those who give blood, platelets or plasma between Aug. 1 and Sept. 3 are eligible for a $5 Amazon gift card by way of thanks from the American Red Cross.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.