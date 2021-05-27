Health Systems Pledge to Improve Health Equity in the St. Louis Metro Area

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration defines health equity as “the absence of disparities or avoidable differences among socioeconomic and demographic groups or geographical areas in health status and health outcomes such as disease, disability or mortality.” In other words, it’s the principle that health care should be equally available and accessible regardless of race, age, gender, locality or economic class.

Creating health equity among these disparate groups is a complex proposition, ranging from how medical students learn about differences between ethnic and socioeconomic patient populations to addressing payment models that are barriers to medical care.

“The health care system is just yet another example of how racism operates, specifically in this country, but even generally,” says Keon Gilbert, co-founder of the Institute for Healing Justice and Equity at Saint Louis University. “You could look at any system, any set of institutions, and see the same patterns and also link them to the broader social conditions or determinants that structure inopportunity for people to access not only health care but also education, etc.”

He adds that once people gain access, they often face challenges in actually receiving and navigating services.

Striving to help the metro area attain a higher level of health equity, both SSM Health and Mercy joined a Catholic Health Association of the United States initiative. Participating health systems pledge to work on “examining and changing hiring, promotion and retention practices to ensure diversity and inclusion; forming stronger partnerships with communities of color to improve health outcomes; and leveraging their united and powerful voice to advocate for policy changes that address the root causes of racism and social injustice,” according to the CHA.