Health Expert Provides Food Selection, Preparation and Storage Tips for Safe Consumption

With the nicer spring weather, leading into summer, comes more time sharing meals outdoors – and therefore, more time transporting food. Regarding such transportation, unfortunately, an estimated one in seven Americans get sick each year from consuming contaminated food, with children more susceptible to becoming ill than adults.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted to many spring and summer gatherings like picnics, of course, but as we return to life as usual, we may need to refresh ourselves on how to safely purchase, prepare and store food to prevent food-borne illness.

In that light, the following general guidelines address care in food selection, cleanliness, preparation and storage.

First, shop and assess food carefully:

 Avoid swollen or damaged cans and other packages – they may be contaminated.

 Purchase all foods only from reputable stores and other sources.

 Buy only pasteurized milk and milk products.

 Taste or smell “prepared” food to verify it’s OK.

Second, be clean:

 Don’t prepare food if you have open sores or cuts on your hands or if you’re sick.

 Always wash your hands before preparing food, and remind little ones to wash before eating.

 Take particular care in preparing raw meat and poultry, and clean any prep surfaces, like countertops and cutting boards, after use with hot, soapy water.

Third, pay attention to details of heat and cold: