FLOAT STL, Washington University Explore Innovative Stress Relief Treatment

Since 2015, FLOAT STL has offered sweet relief to metro area residents in the form of reduction in stress, anxiety, inflammation, stiffness, aches and pains via flotation tanks – sensory deprivation tanks filled with highly concentrated Epsom salts water heated to skin temperature. But now, FLOAT STL owners Kevin McCulloch and Jacob Resch are eager to scientifically show that floating – the act of drifting into a meditative state that rejuvenates your mind and body – is as functional as it is indulgent.

“Right now, it’s a little niche thing that some people are doing,” McCulloch says. “My hope is that a research project can visually and scientifically demonstrate that the benefits of floating would help more people feel like this is a viable option for them, and that they would feel comfortable receiving benefit from.”

After approximately four years of waiting, the FLOAT leaders have started a study with Todd Braver, a professor of psychological and brain sciences, radiology and neuroscience at Washington University in St. Louis, who studies the cognitive and neural mechanisms underlying memory, attention and controlled processing.

In Braver’s research project, one adult twin subject will experience 8-week-long mindfulness-based stress reduction [MBSR] training, while the other will take part in two 60-minute floats per week for 8 weeks.

“We are taking the brain scans before the 8-week process … and then at the end of that 8-week process, their brains are getting scanned again, [so we are] able to compare the results of those two to learn more information and be able to compare how floating matches up to this widely accepted, scientifically validated training process around meditation,” McCulloch says. “So it’s really exciting because nothing like this has ever been done before. What Professor Braver is doing with meditation is exciting, but for it to also now include floating is really, really exciting.”