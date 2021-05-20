Experience the Cardio Dance Workout St. Louisans Are Obsessing Over at Yes Honey Studio

At Yes Honey Studio, you won’t hear the fitness instructors motivating their “honeys” (studio members) with reminders that “Summer is just around the corner!” or “You’re one step closer to a slim, bikini bod!”

This light-filled, coral-pink dance fitness studio in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood embraces body positivity and strives to make cardio workouts feel like a dance party with friends. Weight loss or muscle toning may happen in the process, but that’s not the main objective.

“It’s already intimidating because it’s dance fitness, and we’re aware of that, but we want this to be an inclusive, expressive space,” Yes Honey owner Jenny Hill says. “We really think that every single person should be moving their body, regardless of what their goals are.”

Hill hails from Chicago and has a professional background in fitness. “I have no dance background at all,” she says. “I lived in LA for a while and was a personal trainer in Hollywood, and I saw so many opportunities to dance as a form of workout.”

After moving to St. Louis, she took Zumba classes and dance classes at local studios but didn’t find exactly what she wanted. She imagined her ideal studio would offer a mix of cardio and strength training, but it would feel “more like a dance party,” with less focus on learning choreography and performing.

“I saw there was sort of a gap in the market for that,” Hill reflects. So in late 2020, when saying “no” became the norm, Hill said “yes” to opening Yes Honey Studio. A mom to three kids ages 4 and under, Hill courageously yet cautiously persevered with plans she had made before COVID-19 barraged the metro area and officially opened in December with numerous safety precautions in place. The studio has slowly shed restrictions on class size this spring and plans to make masks optional, starting June 1.