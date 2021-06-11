Crisis Aid International Works to Assist Impoverished, Underserved Communities in the St. Louis Area and Abroad

When Pat Bradley set foot in the east/central African nation of South Sudan in 2000, he didn’t anticipate that the sight of its struggling communities would set his soul ablaze. However, like a spark that starts a flame, a light was created in the darkness that day – and it’s called Crisis Aid International.

“At that point in time, I had been to I don’t know how many countries, but I had never seen anything or experienced anything like that at all,” says Bradley, who founded Crisis Aid, which was officially incorporated in 2002. “I made a decision that we can’t do nothing. That led to our first trip, which was basically taking a 2-pound bag of rice to 4,000 people about five months after that trip, and that’s how Crisis Aid actually began – just delivering relief supplies in war zones. And it all started out with a 2-pound bag of rice.”

Now, nearly 19 years later, Crisis Aid not only has provided more than 17.8 million pounds of food – serving approximately 2.6 million malnourished adults and children – but also has organically broadened its umbrella of offerings.

“We do so many different projects,” Bradley says. “We have orphanages; we do pediatric clinics and large food programs; we have job-creation programs in East Africa. We are also very much involved in [abolishing] sex trafficking here and in East Africa.”

Sex trafficking is a major issue that Bradley hadn’t initially intended to take on.

“We were in East Africa, and we were talking to a guy who was helping kids who were living on the street,” Bradley says. “He told us about this whole red-light district, and I asked him if he could take us there. That night, we went down there, and it was like walking in hell.”