Cedric the Entertainer and Sister Sharita Kyles Wilson Support SSM Health’s Women’s Health Initiatives

Cedric Kyles, also known as Cedric the Entertainer, and his sister Sharita Kyles Wilson, a professor at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, came back to their hometown of St. Louis to support SSM Health Women’s Health initiatives – a cause they have been supporting for nearly 10 years.

Kyles took a break this spring from his hectic schedule as an actor, comedian and content creator to announce a lead gift of $25,000 at a private event launching the new fundraising campaign, which expands perinatal behavioral health care resources to women throughout Missouri, including in rural areas, and serves to increase women’s attentiveness to their own health care needs.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital provided cancer care to the late Rosetta Boyce Kyles, mother to Kyles and Kyles Wilson – for whom the Rosetta Boyce Kyles Women’s Pavilion and an education center at St. Mary’s are named.

“The women’s pavilion is designed to provide health care needs specifically for women, from OB-GYN all the way through geriatrics and everything in between that meets the needs that women have,” Kyles Wilson says. “It’s a place that you will be able to find the resources that you need and … the compassion that is so important when you’re dealing with a health care crisis.”

The siblings are devoting their energies to improving health care for women in the area because the one who raised them always devoted herself to others, Kyles Wilson expresses.

“[My mom] left an indelible impression on me because of her faith and her work ethic,” she says. “She was a woman of great faith. … Also, she worked tirelessly as an educator. She was passionate about the work that she did, and I think that she truly led by example for Cedric and I to keep the faith and keep working hard.”

Her brother also carries his mother’s legacy with him. “She always used to say, ‘Your good name walks in the room before you do, and it stays long after you’re gone,’” he says. “It’s something that I think is very important … to apply to not just your credit report, but also recognize that in life.”

To date, $1.9 million has been raised in support of SSM Health Women’s Health patient- centered programs, impacting women and their families from all walks of life.

“SSM Health has been around for nearly 150 years, providing services to the community, and it’s an anchor institution for St. Louis and the Midwest,” says Paul Ross, president of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis. “There’s passion, there’s purpose and there’s impact. All of those things are combined here to really make a difference for women, women’s health and our community.”

Kyles and Kyles Wilson have asked supporters to join them in a campaign match, with online donations being accepted at givetossmhealth.org/womens-health. As part of the new initiative, donations will help to fund a nurse-navigator service, improved telehealth services and educational resources for women experiencing perinatal behavioral health needs.

“Not only do I represent St. Louis but I also represent Caruthersville, Missouri, which is in the Bootheel of the state, where we grew up [during] the early part of our lives,” Kyles says. “These areas don’t have readiness to doctors and hospitals and specialists. Now, with the technology and the money that we donate, we have the opportunity for mobile health units to [be set up].”

The siblings, whose jovial camaraderie shines through in interviews, always come back to the same leading charge from their mother.

Kyles Wilson shares: “One of the things that my mother used to always say to us is to go forth and – ”

“Do great things,” Kyles finishes, with a nod of encouragement for others to do the same.

Kyles can be seen performing in and producing “The Neighborhood,” now in its fourth season on CBS, for which he recently put on his director’s hat for an episode. He also produces “Johnson” and “Finding Happy” for Bounce TV, the latter of which is the brainchild of Kyles’ former assistant. Expect more movies and digital content from Kyles’ production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, to come out in the near future, he says.

SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis, 12312 Olive Blvd., Suite 100, St. Louis, 314-523-8044, givetossmhealth.org/womens-health-impact

