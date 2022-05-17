BOCA Studio in Ladue Will Offer Orthodontics, Teeth Whitening and More in Boutique Setting

A local orthodontist is poised to open a new type of practice in Ladue with BOCA Studio.

Dr. Erin Fraundorf says she was frustrated with “the factory feel of practices pumping through hundreds of patients a day and patients being treated like a dollar sign.” She envisions an orthodontic and tooth-whitening boutique that brings her interest in aesthetics together with technology in an environment tailored to the local community.

Fraundorf, a Wisconsin native, decided to settle in the St. Louis metro area during her specialty training in orthodontics at Saint Louis University Center for Advanced Dental Education. She then completed a fellowship with Washington University’s Craniofacial Cleft Lip and Palate team at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and provided free dental care at the Boys & Girls Clubs Dental Clinic.

“They say good things take time, and although the construction took longer than anticipated, we are so excited to announce that BOCA Studio will open its doors June 2022 to begin transforming smiles,” Fraundorf says. The practice name, BOCA, means “mouth” in Spanish and indicates the scope of practice beyond just teeth, she says.

Fraundorf’s approach is holistic: “We take the entire being into account when we design our care – the physical and the emotional,” she says. “Our approach to treatment encompasses the entire person. Our intention is to nurture the smiles and souls of our patients. It’s not just smile-care. It’s self-care.”