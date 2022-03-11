Barnes-Jewish Hospital Nurse Describes What It's Like Working in the Emergency Room During a Pandemic

Catherine Gilomen is an emergency room nurse for a reason. She thrives on the fast pace, constantly changing patient population and wide array of medical needs that she sees during each 12-hour shift. A nurse at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Emergency Room since 2017, Gilomen says: “I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”
Not all her colleagues feel the same, however. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, “we’ve had a lot of staffing-related hardships,” she notes. “Our turnover rate, being in the ER, is really high anyway, and we’ve noticed it a lot more.” Staying the course, however, Gilomen says that the ER is returning to a pre-pandemic routine as federal and state health guidance becomes more stable.
“Not knowing too much about [COVID-19] when it first came out two years ago, one of the biggest hurdles we’ve had to go through was the ever-changing policies and protocols based on what we were learning about COVID and making sure we were keeping everybody safe and treating our patients the best ways we can with all the new information,” she says. Gilomen has never tested positive for COVID-19, a testament to the safety measures she adhered to and still follows.
Gilomen can’t describe a typical day in her job because there isn’t one, she says. She may be working triage, gathering information from patients as they arrive, taking vital signs and brief medical histories, and directing patients to appropriate locations. Or she may be rotating between patients in exam rooms.
“In the main part of the ER, you’re running between all your patients, and it’s typically four patients at a time,” she says. “Once you either admit or discharge one, the next one comes right in. I don’t sit much, but I like it that way.”
Robert Poirier, clinical director of the Barnes-Jewish Hospital emergency department, says the staff understands patients’ frustration when they must wait much longer than they expected.
“We as health care providers are frustrated when we can't meet everyone's expectations, and this increases the stress all are feeling,” Poirier says. “We see patients based on how sick they are when they arrive. This is determined by main reasons for coming to the emergency department along with abnormalities in breathing, heart rate, oxygen level, mental status and other vital signs.”
Gilomen notes that she still sees multiple patients who have COVID-19 every day. She adds that seeing patients who come to the ER for something other than COVID-19 and then test positive for the virus is a “pretty regular occurrence because we test every person who is going to be admitted, so people test positive and it’s a total surprise to them.”
While facing the COVID-19 surges, changing recommendations and new variants that they’ve battled in the past two years, Gilomen values her co-workers. “Policies are in place for your protection, and the work we do is a joint effort between our doctors, nurses, patient care techs and all of our ancillary staff,” she says. “We’re all just trying to work together and survive this while supporting each other and taking the best care of our patients.”
“I would advise patients to have patience and understanding when coming into emergency rooms,” Poirier adds. “Our ER staff have been through a lot since COVID began two years ago and continue to do heroic work to the best of their ability.”
Barnes-Jewish Hospital Emergency Room, 400 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-362-9123, barnesjewish.org/medical-services/emergency-medicine