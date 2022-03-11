Barnes-Jewish Hospital Nurse Describes What It's Like Working in the Emergency Room During a Pandemic

Catherine Gilomen is an emergency room nurse for a reason. She thrives on the fast pace, constantly changing patient population and wide array of medical needs that she sees during each 12-hour shift. A nurse at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Emergency Room since 2017, Gilomen says: “I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”

Not all her colleagues feel the same, however. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, “we’ve had a lot of staffing-related hardships,” she notes. “Our turnover rate, being in the ER, is really high anyway, and we’ve noticed it a lot more.” Staying the course, however, Gilomen says that the ER is returning to a pre-pandemic routine as federal and state health guidance becomes more stable.

“Not knowing too much about [COVID-19] when it first came out two years ago, one of the biggest hurdles we’ve had to go through was the ever-changing policies and protocols based on what we were learning about COVID and making sure we were keeping everybody safe and treating our patients the best ways we can with all the new information,” she says. Gilomen has never tested positive for COVID-19, a testament to the safety measures she adhered to and still follows.

Gilomen can’t describe a typical day in her job because there isn’t one, she says. She may be working triage, gathering information from patients as they arrive, taking vital signs and brief medical histories, and directing patients to appropriate locations. Or she may be rotating between patients in exam rooms.