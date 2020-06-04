An Inside Look at the COVID-19 Frontlines From a Health Care Professional

This pandemic is isolating in a sense. The desire to protect those around you causes you to spend most of our time away from work alone. It’s difficult to be away from those you love and are used to seeing every day.

My daily life has been significantly impacted in that I do not see my children during the week. They are staying with family during the week. My schedule varies right now at work, and I want to decrease the risk of possible exposure to my family as much as I can.

I am ensuring that I change my clothes prior to going home each day. I wipe all the surfaces in my office at the start and end of each day. I wipe my car daily as well. I go straight to the shower when I get home. At work, I wear the appropriate PPE [personal protective equipment] in the hospital and ensure my staff are doing the same. We have been very blessed to not have any staff that have been sick. The same is true for my family, and I am grateful for that.

What inspires you to do this work? What has encouraged you lately? Or how do you find motivation each day?

When we started to see COVID patients in the hospital and the impact the virus has on the patients and the families who are unable to visit their loved ones during such a difficult time, I didn’t know how I would make it through this pandemic. It’s heartbreaking to watch and hear families say goodbye to loved ones via FaceTime or Zoom.

One morning, on the way to drop my sons off for a week, I explained to my youngest, [who is] 4 years old, why I would be at work so much more and why he would not be home for several days. We talked about the number of sick people in the world and what nurses do to help those that are sick. We discussed why his day care was closed as well. At the end of the conversation, he said, “OK, Mommy. Well, I need you be strong, and I need you to be brave.” In that moment, I knew that I had to show up every day and do all that I can to be strong and brave.