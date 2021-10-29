A St. Louis Realtor Took on the Everesting 29029 Challenge – and This Is What She Learned

The average finish time for most endurance challenges ranges from four hours (for marathons) to 13 hours (for Ironman competitions). By comparison, the average finisher of the 29029 Everesting challenge takes about 29 hours.
Sarah Tadlock has attempted that challenge twice.
Tadlock is a passionate person. She’s driven, focused and open about her ongoing efforts at self-improvement, both in her work as co-founder and operating partner at Kirkwood’s Tadlock Brueggemann Real Estate and in her personal life. These are the qualities that make Tadlock the perfect candidate to participate in 29029 Everesting.
“It draws a very specific type of person. Someone that is unsettled and who’s looking to push themselves both physically and mentally,” Tadlock says.
The endurance challenge bills itself as equal parts mental, physical and spiritual, wherein competitors “climb” Mount Everest without ever setting foot in the Himalayas. Participants instead congregate on a mountain in the U.S. – past events have taken place in Utah, Idaho and Vermont – to hike up, gondola down and hike back up again.
The ultimate goal? Reach the equivalent height of the world’s tallest mountain – 29,029 vertical feet, for purposes of the challenge – within 36 hours.
Tadlock was immediately hooked when she heard about the program. She signed up for her first competition in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic completely disrupted participation in in-person events. Disappointed but not deterred, Tadlock still trained and finished the experience virtually instead.
She loved it. But she craved the community that came from the in-person experience. So in August of this year, Tadlock and approximately 200 other participants met at Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville, Utah, to climb the Wasatch Mountains. This time, she ran into trouble.
“I didn’t make it to the summit; it was humbling,” Tadlock says. “It was the first time in my life my health prevented me from a goal I set out to achieve. I believe it was God’s way of saying that what I was supposed to learn there was to surrender – surrender to the flow of life.”
Smoke from California forest fires rose from a nearby valley, which impacted participants, including Tadlock, who was diagnosed with a lung infection and eventually bronchitis. Somehow, she felt she still had something left in the tank, so Tadlock ventured out to try again.
“This event is in a loop, so every time you pass one another, there’s an exchange of energy,” she says. “You want to be on that mountain, and that and my commitment was what got me back up there.”
Despite this emotional boost, Tadlock’s health caused her pace to slow so significantly on her second attempt, she eventually had to throw in the towel. Tadlock admits that the “old Sarah” would’ve been upset, but the “new Sarah” – the one who’d already finished a 29029 – walked away proud.
“The goal wasn’t to accomplish the result – the goal was to empty the tank and be present in the process,” she says. “Most people are not present in their life; they’re constantly looking ahead, and they miss right what right in front of them.”
Tadlock already has plans for her next summit once she’s been cleared by her doctor – Pico de Orizaba and Iztaccihuatl, the highest peaks in Mexico, both volcanic. And though the real Everest poses its own daunting challenge, she’s not willing to rule anything out.
“I’ve learned in life to never say never. Right now I am going to be where my feet are and focus on 'my next mountain.' You never know where life may lead,” she says.
Tadlock Brueggemann Real Estate, 10936 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-499-8207, tadlockbrueggemann.com