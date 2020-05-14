A Look Into the Diverse Work of Metro Area Health Heroes

In the war on COVID-19, countless health care workers are battling this coronavirus in different ways each day. Some treat patients who have tested positive for the virus, while others do everything they can to safely provide life-changing care in other units. The following are a few of their stories from the frontlines.

Tess Main and Kelly Eastman, infection prevention team members at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

As registered nurses on the infection prevention team, Tess Main and Kelly Eastman have been on high alert lately, working continuously to educate their fellow health care workers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and mitigate fears surrounding the current pandemic.

“The biggest challenge for myself is delivering news to frontline staff about PPE [personal protective equipment] conservation,” Eastman says. “A common saying I use is ‘Don’t lose your professional judgment based off of fear.’ Times are scary right now, but using information provided by the CDC [federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the WHO [World Health Organization] to back up the recommendations we are giving helps tremendously.”

Main says balancing fear with facts is a constant battle, and some days, it’s difficult to find motivation for the fight.

“I try to remind myself that we are all in this together, and I am very fortunate to work with a group of people who lift me up when I am struggling,” Main says. “Every day I am proud of the things my hospital is doing to care for the patients and celebrate our accomplishments even when times are hard.”