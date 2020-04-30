8 Ways to Practice Self-Care While Social Distancing

Today, during the ongoing global health crisis, people are learning to navigate the unknown. From stay-at-home orders to social distancing regulations to an economic roller coaster, everyone everywhere is feeling the very real effects of the coronaviral pandemic.

For insights, LN recently spoke with Dr. Michael Leveque, assistant director at the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Center for Behavioral Health, about how to manage self-care in the time of COVID-19.

“It is 100 percent vital right now that we take care of ourselves,” Leveque says.

Here are his tips on how to find balance and a sense of control amid the current chaos:

Create a schedule.

Given how much daily life has changed as of late, Leveque advises keeping with a routine, having structure and sticking to a schedule, but also allowing for flexibility. “There needs to be room at the end of every day or every week to reflect upon what worked and what didn’t with your routine,” he adds.

Keep in mind that the value of taking a break has not diminished and may have even more importance during high-stress times. “Have your to-do list and a general schedule of what types of tasks you’re going to do and when,” Leveque details. “And [remember that it’s] OK to take that break.”

Value routine.

Remember not to underestimate the importance of setting a routine for yourself and your loved ones. This is one extremely valuable way to offer comfort and familiarity during a time that seems anything but comfortable and familiar.