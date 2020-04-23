5 Virtual Workout Resources from Metro Area Fitness Trainers

With gyms, fitness studios and certain parks temporarily closed, staying physically fit has become an even greater challenge than usual, unless you’re the type who enjoys a brisk run around the neighborhood.

For those who prefer indoor or backyard workouts, though, it’s time to get creative. Luckily, metro area fitness instructors are taking to digital platforms to help fitness fiends feel the burn.

In that light, look into these five online resources for your next at-home workout:

TruFusion STL is using YouTube to stream full-length, at-home classes for barre, yoga and Pilates, as well as kids’ classes and other workouts. Fitness instructors go live throughout the week, and their videos remain on the channel for those who want to replay them later. Follow @trufusion_stl on Instagram to find each week’s schedule.

Pure Barre STL instructors from studios in Ladue and St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood are continuing to teach classes by livestreaming them on Facebook. Barre workouts focus on strengthening and toning muscles using repetitive, low-impact movements. To participate, you must be an active Pure Barre STL member or request a subscription to the studios’ exclusive Facebook group.

StephZ Cardio Dance has just launched an on-demand library of dance fitness videos and a livestreaming workout service. “StephZ,” a fierce St. Louis instructor who got her start teaching traditional Zumba, leads barre and cardio dance classes that encourage people to let loose and feel empowered. Get involved by subscribing at stephzcardiodance.com.