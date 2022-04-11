5 St. Louis Businesses That Will Help You Return to the Great Outdoors

4662 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-896-4262, 2muddy.com

Field Theory

Mountaineering – camping, rock climbing, hiking, skiing and engaging in related exertions – largely forms the focus of Field Theory, which opened last October in Webster Groves’ booming business district on Big Bend Boulevard. Field Theory’s quality curated offerings come not only from the U.S. but also from Japan and Europe, with many of them available in the metro area exclusively at Field Theory. Also, visitors to the enterprise not quite prepared to mount an expedition to pitch a geodesic-dome tent halfway up Kilimanjaro can still revel in the street stylishness of many of Field Theory’s fashion-forward (but always functional) gear.

8153 Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, 314-942-2025, fieldtheory.us

So iLL

Its Facebook page characterizes So iLL as “a leading producer of rock-climbing gear, shoes, apparel and more.” As related on its website by founder Dan Chancellor, what began as a 15-year-old’s obsession with scaling vertical surfaces both outdoors and in- has transformed over time into a robust commercial endeavor involving climbing and “lifestyle” shoes, men’s and women’s apparel, “holds” and “hangboards,” and manifold miscellaneous goods: accessories, bags, bundles, chalk, crash pads and gift cards. Moreover, So iLL prides itself on shipping free of plastic, of being otherwise eco-friendly and vegan and of offering products made in the U.S.