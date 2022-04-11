5 St. Louis Businesses That Will Help You Return to the Great Outdoors

A number of metro area businesses are helping ease cabin fever with adventurous services and goods devoted to outdoor activities.
Alpine Shop
During Alpine Shop’s 44 or so years in existence, its website states, it has held climbing qua climbing as its core, while lately diversifying to “serve almost every type of outdoor enthusiast, from backpackers, hikers, campers, paddlers and cyclists to snowboarders and skiers at four locations in Missouri and Kansas.” Lisa and Russel “Holly” Hollenbeck own the enterprise, whose website, declares: “We love and need the mountains, trails, rivers and wild places. They nourish our spirit. Our mission is – with true enthusiasm – to bring or renew this love to our customers and to each person who works with us.”
Alpine Shop – Chesterfield, 1616 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, 636-532-7499; Alpine Shop – Kirkwood, 440 N. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, 314-962-7715, alpineshop.com
Big Muddy Adventures
On its website, Big Muddy Adventures, now concluding its second decade in business, characterizes itself as “the first professional outfitter/guiding company providing access to the wild wonders of the middle Mississippi and lower Missouri rivers.” The website continues: “BMA has guided and outfitted thousands of people from all over the world, and we are recognized as a world-class adventure company. With a full fleet of paddling vessels, including canoes, kayaks and our signature Quapaw Canoe Company designed and hand-built voyageur canoes, BMA takes great pride in our focus on safety and personal attention.”
4662 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-896-4262, 2muddy.com
Field Theory
Mountaineering – camping, rock climbing, hiking, skiing and engaging in related exertions – largely forms the focus of Field Theory, which opened last October in Webster Groves’ booming business district on Big Bend Boulevard. Field Theory’s quality curated offerings come not only from the U.S. but also from Japan and Europe, with many of them available in the metro area exclusively at Field Theory. Also, visitors to the enterprise not quite prepared to mount an expedition to pitch a geodesic-dome tent halfway up Kilimanjaro can still revel in the street stylishness of many of Field Theory’s fashion-forward (but always functional) gear.
8153 Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, 314-942-2025, fieldtheory.us
So iLL
Its Facebook page characterizes So iLL as “a leading producer of rock-climbing gear, shoes, apparel and more.” As related on its website by founder Dan Chancellor, what began as a 15-year-old’s obsession with scaling vertical surfaces both outdoors and in- has transformed over time into a robust commercial endeavor involving climbing and “lifestyle” shoes, men’s and women’s apparel, “holds” and “hangboards,” and manifold miscellaneous goods: accessories, bags, bundles, chalk, crash pads and gift cards. Moreover, So iLL prides itself on shipping free of plastic, of being otherwise eco-friendly and vegan and of offering products made in the U.S.
2008 Marconi Ave., St. Louis, soillholds.com
Upper Limits
“Contrary to popular belief, you do not have to be in top physical condition or have a lot of upper-body strength to climb,” the website to Upper Limits reassures neophytes. “Rock climbing builds the body’s strength over time and is ideal for enhancing muscle tone and increasing flexibility. Besides being a great full-body workout, climbing is also a fun and exciting recreational activity.” The website defines the “two types of climbing that can be done in an indoor environment: bouldering and roped climbing” – then proceeds to succinctly distinguish among bouldering, autobelay climbing, top rope climbing and lead rock climbing. Upper Limits has locations in multiple municipalities here: Chesterfield, Maryland Heights, downtown St. Louis and Bloomington.
Multiple locations, upperlimits.com