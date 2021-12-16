Hauk Kruse & Associates Goes Above and Beyond Serving its Team and its Clients

Founded in 2009, Hauk Kruse & Associates, LLC CPAs and Advisors takes a revolutionary approach to growth, both with its team members and with its clients.
Since it’s founding, HKA’s revenue has quadrupled. However, managing partner and founder Bill Kruse, CPA, CGMA explains, “Our growth trajectory is about growing in a way that brings us the best team and provides the best services and opportunities for our clients.”
The advisory-focused firm works with individuals and small businesses to help them reach their goals, while identifying what needs to be done in the present.
“We start with bookkeeping and tax and payroll – but then from there, we have a lot of specialized options for people,” says Catherine Kruse, client service manager. “We have planning days with businesses and individuals about their hopes for the future. That’s the transcendent from the traditional accounting firm. We do the day-to-day and the aspirational.”
Catherine Kruse’s role itself is another way that HKA goes above and beyond other firms. Typically, a client’s CPA would be in charge of keeping record of timelines and schedules – in this case, client service coordinators oversee projects and allow CPAs to stay on track. HKA also believes in upfront pricing for all its services, so clients are never surprised by an invoice down the line.
“One reason why clients come to us more than a large recognized firm is the depth that we’re willing to go to,” adds Jordan Kuhlengel, CPA, business tax manager. “We ask the bigger questions and go into the details, such as what you want to really do with your retirement, if you’re comfortable with your children’s finances and more.”
“I spend time with clients across the country, and what I hear from people is that we know their industry and their business and ask the questions to get them to be upfront about what they need,” Blake Will, CPA, tax partner, agrees. “It’s much easier to work with us because of it.”
At the end of the day, HKA wants to make advisory services as fun and meaningful as possible for clients. “The firm is looking for ways to make small business more successful – always looking for new ways to help,” Bill Kruse concludes. “Don’t take for granted your time and your relationships. If you’re not having fun with your CPA [and] they’re not asking you the tough questions – change.”
Hauk Kruse & Associates, LLC, 600 Emerson Road, Suite 124, St. Louis, 314-993-4285, hkaglobal.com