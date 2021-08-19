Financial Spotlight: Stifel - Simplify Wealth Group

Any investment firm can help its clients pursue success, but Stifel goes one step beyond: working with each client toward what success means for that client. It’s Stifel’s focus on client-advisor relationships that inspired former Merrill Lynch duo Maurice “Mo” Schutte and William Rowe to join the Frontenac branch on Aug. 2 as Simplify Wealth Group.
“We saw that Stifel could advance client experience and show the true value of what we could offer,” Rowe explains. “We’re excited to have the time for more proactive outreach and client conversations.”
Rowe met Schutte while a part of the Merrill Lynch training program, due to the proximity of their offices. The two began talking and became fast friends who found they worked well together. “He’s a sharp guy, and I wanted a younger person on my team [for] a different perspective and to look to the future,” Schutte says. “When you put a team together, you look for complementary skills and shared values; we line up perfect.”
Schutte grew up with family-run businesses that taught him the value of building strong relationships with his clients, which he describes as the best part of the business. Having worked in brokerage for 23 years, Schutte says the transition to Stifel clarified the importance of those relationships for him.
“Our success is our clients’ success,” he says. “That is valued and acknowledged at Stifel.”
“One of the things I find most rewarding is attending a client’s retirement party,” Rowe adds. “It’s great to celebrate one of the greatest successes of their career with their friends and family.”
Simplify Wealth Group also includes Stifel client service associate Haley Thompson. “Stifel goes back to the roots of client importance,” Thompson says. “We offer a more personal approach while still offering the same services as the big, powerhouse firms.”
The motto at Simplify Wealth Group is to plan in decades, think in years, work in months and live in your days. The team takes the time to learn your priorities and simplify what’s important to you and your future. With Stifel, this will include tax planning and estate planning strategies, as well as helping clients with their plans for charitable giving and gifts to their children.
“Stifel is a large donor [for many organizations] so we’re in a good position to help our clients and help other people,” Schutte adds.
Stifel’s mission is to keep clients’ interests and futures at the heart of all investment planning. Contact Simplify Wealth Group to begin building a lasting relationship that will put your success first.
Mo Schutte and William Rowe of the Simplify Wealth Group are financial advisors with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, member SIPC and New York Stock Exchange, who can be contacted in the Frontenac office at 2021 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Suite 300, Frontenac. (314) 556-6758, simplifywealthgroup.com
Stifel does not offer legal or tax advice. You should consult with your tax or legal advisor regarding your particular situation.