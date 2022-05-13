Washington University in St. Louis Brings Back Its ThurtenE Carnival

For the past century (and then some), students at Washington University in St. Louis have organized a festival to entertain the public. Dubbed ThurtenE Carnival, this annual event recently returned to campus after a two-year hiatus, with an even greater focus on celebrating the diverse community at Wash U in specific and in the metro area in general.
“We were thrilled this year to have cultural performances from student groups like WU Fuego, WU Bhangra and many other cultural performances sponsored by Gephardt Institute and Center for Diversity & Inclusion,” says Shreya Gaddipati, a student organizer who helps run the event’s public relations and marketing.
During the festival, attendees are invited to enjoy amusement rides, participate in student-made game and food booths, witness multicultural performances and engage in other activities. This year’s event took place April 8 through 10 at Wash U’s Francis Field.
And although the event’s roots date back to the turn of the 20th century, it wasn’t until the 1970s that carnival organizers shifted its focus toward more philanthropic goals. The entertainment is still abundant, but now it’s for a good cause.
This year, ThurtenE selected Welcome Neighbor STL as its community partner for the event and donated all net proceeds from the carnival to the nonprofit. The organization supports and partners with refugee and immigrant families to empower them with opportunities in St. Louis and surrounding areas. During ThurtenE, organizers from Welcome Neighbor STL shared their mission and sold meals representing a wide swath of cultures represented in the metro area.
“We chose Welcome Neighbor STL in particular because they support and welcome new cultures to the city, as well as make an impact on the St. Louis community,” says Kathryn Reisner, also a student organizer who helps run ThurtenE’s PR and marketing.
Because of COVID-19, the 2020 event was canceled, marking only the third carnival cancellation in history – the other two cancelations caused by World Wars I and II, according to the ThurtenE website. With fewer restrictions in place and vaccines in abundance, organizers felt it was time to safely bring back the festival this year.
It’s a privilege that the team behind ThurtenE takes to heart.
“This year was unique in many ways, as we readapt to being in person,” Gaddipati reflects. “Many Wash U students have never seen the carnival due to the pandemic, so we looked forward to sharing the magic of carnival with them.”
“It is an event that unites us and brings joy to everyone involved,” Reisner adds. “Most importantly, we hope [the] carnival brings joy to the St. Louis community and continues to be a source of many fond memories for the years to come.”
ThurtenE Carnival, thurtene.org