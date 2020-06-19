Warm-Weather Pet Safety Tips from the Humane Society of Missouri

Although it’s not the first day of sweltering heat, June 20 is officially the first day of summer. As the temperature climbs, it’s important to take pets’ health into consideration. The Humane Society of Missouri has a few rules for pet owners and animal lovers to ensure pets are happy and healthy, despite the heat.

1. “70° & Over, Don’t Take Rover!” Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car when the temperature is near or above 70 degrees. In a matter of minutes, the temperature inside a car can soar past 100 degrees, regardless of whether a window is cracked or the car is parked in shade. Internal temperatures above 100 can be deadly to your pet.

2. Act immediately if you see a distressed animal in an unattended car. Call the police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400 as soon as possible. A pet showing signs of distress, such as heavy panting, unresponsive behavior, seizure or collapse needs immediate attention.

3. Apply cool water to your pet’s extremities if they show signs of heat exhaustion. If your pet is displaying symptoms, place a cool, wet towel around their neck or pour cool water over their body, especially the abdomen and between the hind legs. Be sure to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian as soon as you notice these symptoms.

4. Make sure outdoor pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times. Secure plastic water bowls to the ground so your pet cannot accidentally tip them over. Avoid using bowls made of metal as they will become extremely hot if left out in the sun.