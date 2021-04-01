Urban Fort Play Cafe Owners Introduce Gather – A Neighborhood Cafe

Since its inception in 2017, Urban Fort Play Cafe in St. Louis’ McKinley Heights neighborhood has eloquently intertwined coffee, kids and the company that both keep. And despite COVID-19 causing its play space to close for most of 2020, Urban Fort Play Cafe is about to reopen in a big way.

“Urban Fort basically came out of me running an in-home day care and not feeling like there were a lot of places for me to go with kids under the age of 3 that were easy and accessible,” says Megan King-Popp, co-owner of Urban Fort Play Cafe.

“Everything was large museums and things like that, so Urban Fort was kind of born out of that need for a smaller, more accessible space that wasn’t a McDonald’s playroom. Then Monica [Croke, co-owner] had visited a play café in Seattle and kind of had the same ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing’ moment. … We started chatting and working out ideas together and then became partners.”

The goal from the get-go, of course, was to create a space that parents and children alike could enjoy.

“Parents don’t stop liking good food when they have kids,” Croke says. “And one of the things we felt was lacking not only was a good-size play space but also offering a menu and a selection of things to parents and kids that both could enjoy, which includes variety beyond chicken tenders and fries.”

Thus, Urban Fort offers coffee in partnership with Blueprint Coffee and Living Room Coffee & Kitchen out of University City and Maplewood, respectively, in addition to “Grown-up Eats,” such as house-made quiche, breakfast sandwiches, a curried chicken sandwich, butternut squash soup and “Little Eats,” such as a finger-food platter, an allergy-friendly “wowbutter”-and-jelly sandwich and small snacks. Parents can even partake of a limited beer, wine and canned cocktail menu.