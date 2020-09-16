University City Children's Center Shares At-Home Activities, Insight into Healthy Screen-Time Habits

Much of modern day life has become virtual with education, entertainment and social interactions happening online, and while that’s ideal for preventing the spread of COVID-19, it’s not ideal for children’s development. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, too much screen time can negatively affect children’s sleep; increase their risk for attention problems, anxiety and depression; and result in childhood obesity.

The team at University City Children's Center, a nonprofit dedicated to providing high quality care and education for children ages 6-weeks to 6-years old, aims to help metro area families during this time by supporting healthy habits at home. In an email statement, Steve Zwolak, early education specialist and University City Children’s Center executive director, shared insight on the harmful effects of excess screen time and how to minimize the impact of the pandemic on children’s development.

Zwolak emphasized that virtual education should be accompanied with tangible, 3D experiences to be effective in the long term. “To make the most out of virtual learning for preschool children, parents are encouraged to sit next to their children and become the three-dimensional interpreters. Parents can mirror what the teacher is doing to provide the three-dimensional components,” he says.

Zwolak also suggests screen breaks to maximize young children’s attention spans during their virtual learning sessions. Intermittent breaks for physical activity can help mitigate the effects of screen fatigue, improving children’s ability to learn and retain information, as well as prevent childhood obesity.