Tips to Keep Pets Safe on 2020’s Spookiest Day of the Year

This year, families have more to consider when it comes to safety on Halloween. In addition to taking precautions in regard to COVID-19, the Humane Society of Missouri advises families to take precautions that ensure their four-legged loved ones remain happy and healthy.
Here are five tips from the experts.
Keep trick-or-treaters at a safe distance.
We know why socially distancing is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, pets might be especially spooked by kids carrying big bags brimming with candy. You might be opening and closing your door pretty often, too. While the kiddos are out and about, it’s best to have your dogs, cats and other adorable animals stay in a familiar room with soothing music and plenty of toys. Calming pheromones are also helpful. Find resources available for purchase at HSMO’s online store: shop.hsmo.org.
Keep the candy away.
Make sure your treats are in a high place where your pets can’t get to them. If your pet accidently consumes chocolate or candy, please contact your vet or a veterinary hospital right away. The Animal Medical Center of Mid-America will be open and available on Halloween and can be contacted at 314-951-1534.
Include a collar and ID tag in your pet’s costume.
Opening your door for trick-or-treaters means there’s a chance your pet can slip away. If that happens, it’s important to make sure you can be contacted. Ensure your pet’s ID tag contains up-to-date contact information and, if you haven’t already, consider microchipping to keep track of your furry friend.
Leave your pet at home if you go trick-or-treating.
As much fun as it would be for the whole family to go out on Halloween, your pet will probably be most comfortable at home, waiting to celebrate with you later. Remember, most pets dislike the confinement of costumes and masks. If your pet does don a costume, make sure you supervise them while they are wearing it.
Don’t forget that decorations can be dangerous.
Your pet might be curious, and they could get hurt if they chew on your festive décor.
HSMO’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America will have updated hours on Halloween evening and can be contacted until 4 p.m. In case of any pet emergencies, call your veterinarian or the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America at 314-951-1534 immediately.
For more pet safety tips, please visit the Humane Society of Missouri at hsmo.org. Donate to help homeless and hurting pets at hsmo.org/donate.
