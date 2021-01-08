Teaching Children About Internet and Phone Safety

Scams and phishing attempts are an unfortunate reality. Even savvy and sophisticated users are targeted, and children are especially at risk as soon as they can answer the telephone or go online. Children have a natural innocence that opens them – and their family – up to predators, scams and identity theft. That’s why it’s incredibly important to teach children about internet and phone safety.

Start here:

Educate yourself. Learn about possible threats to you and your family. Internet scams impact the security of your PC and your personal information. Be aware of how the internet affects your child’s safety, too. Investigate the social network sites your kids use. Learn and teach your kids how to recognize email scams.

Teach your children. When told in simple language, even the youngest child can understand possible threats. For example, you can tell your children not to click “OK” or “Accept” on anything that pops up on the screen. Tell them never to offer personal information to strangers, including contacts in chat rooms and social media sites. As kids get older, turn your advice into strict rules for computer use, such as “Don’t open emails or direct messages from strangers” and “Don’t download anything unless approved by a parent.”

Invest in antivirus and antispyware software. Always keep your virus protection and antispyware software running and up to date. If your computer has personal information (and almost all computers do), consider using passwords to log onto it.