Student-Run Group at John Burroughs School Organizes Virtual Earth Day Activism

While schools are indefinitely closed around the nation due to the public health crisis, local students are taking charge to bring the fight for a better climate and a brighter future to computer screens in St. Louis. John Burroughs School’s climate strike leadership team, Sunrise JBS, has adapted their Earth Day celebration strategy in light of today’s community restrictions.

“We began with a team of 15 students across five grade levels, planning a student walkout and march in support the Green New Deal on Earth Day,” says Yara, a 10th grader at JBS and the leader of Sunrise JBS. “Our plans had to change because of the pandemic. We decided to hold an online day of action that will include even more students.”

The Green New Deal, a hot political topic, is a congressional resolution laying out the groundwork for how the U.S. can tackle climate change, first introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts. Sunrise JBS launched a strike circle to support the Green New Deal, alongside the Sunrise Movement, a national student protest organization that seeks to stop climate change and promote job growth.

“We are using the 50th anniversary of Earth Day to bring together our community, even while social distancing,” adds Yara.

Earlier today, students hosted Zoom meetings for an Earth Day Virtual Strike Force, Green New Deal Q&A, a discussion about how to contact government officials, student speeches and a teacher panel discussion. The Art Build meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and can be accessed here, using the password 135384. Learn more at bit.ly/sunrisejbs.

