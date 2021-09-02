St. Louis Founder of The Gatesworth and McKnight Place Pens New Book

Old age is a ferocious adversary, or so it’s been described that way to David A. Smith. The founder of The Gatesworth and McKnight Place senior living communities in University City recently penned a new book, It’s About Time, to help those facing the tough decision of moving into a senior living community.

“Society looks at the aging process as losing abilities and strengths, instead of an opportunity to gain perspective and wisdom,” says the first-time author, whose work is now available on Amazon and through other booksellers. “It’s a different set of challenges that require an emotional leap of faith … If you can help another human being through that, it’s a blessing – and you can do it.”

The book – ranked in Amazon’s top 100 bestsellers list in three categories – struck a chord with people on every side of this decision-making process.

“Aging, even under the best of circumstances, creates a set of challenges that none of us are prepared for,” Smith says. “The key [for loved ones] is to listen, follow the emotional resistance to its natural course and what I call ‘go with the skid.’”

That last action refers to one’s instinct to correct a vehicle’s course when it’s veering in the wrong direction. “You don’t have to agree [with a senior citizen’s argument], but you do have to be interested and pay attention,” Smith instructs. “People will self-persuade.”