St. Louis County Library Introduces Read & Play Kits for Families, Digital Tablets for Seniors and Tutoring Services

Beyond last year’s statewide lockdown, Sorth briefly reflects on the biggest test SLCL passed during the pandemic.

“Keeping our patrons connected to library resources was a challenge after our buildings closed last March,” she says. “Library employees have been so creative and resilient – offering curbside service, phone, text and chat support, and online learning opportunities. We have been offering a variety of online programming during the pandemic – including virtual author events, story time, book discussions, yoga, craft tutorials and more.

“We also created a virtual branch on our website where people could easily access our online resources, such as digital books, magazines, audiobooks and streaming content. To help close the digital divide, we provided PBS KIDS Playtime Pads to two local school districts to help families with young children keep learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also issued thousands of Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hot spots to area students to assist with virtual learning.”

During a year of seemingly endless pivots, Sorth cites as the system’s most notable feat SLCL’s close coordination with its multitudinous patrons. “When our branches closed last March, we immediately began working with our community partners to address the greatest areas of need in the community,” she says.

“Together, with Operation Food Search, we began distributing drive-thru meals in several branch parking lots – over 1 million meals were provided in 2020. We also teamed up with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to provide free curbside diapers and period supplies. The St. Louis County Health Department provided free drive-thru COVID testing in our branch parking lots, and free face masks were available during curbside service hours.”