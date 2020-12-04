St. Louis-Based Babyation Builds Better Tools for Modern Parenting

The breast pump was long overdue for an overhaul. Ask any mother who has used the electric-powered device, which was originally designed by a male Swedish inventor. Only in the past five years have companies seriously taken on the task of redesigning this common parenting tool. Babyation, based in St. Louis, is among those paving the way with technology that delivers a discreet design and function that is based around the mothers who are using it.

“We’re anti-mom-shaming,” says co-founder and CEO Samantha Rudolph. “A woman – and, more broadly, a family – should be able to make the choices that are best for them, without insinuating judgments. Whenever we develop a new product, feature or anything, the first thing we do is talk to moms. That is an obvious but [often] underused strategy.”

The Babyation breast pump, which has its utility patent and FDA approval, features “the world’s smallest breast shields, which means you can do whatever else you need to while pumping,” Rudolph says. “You no longer have to opt out of your life.”

Mothers can slip the breast shields under their bras and, with a quiet motor running unnoticed in the background, tend to familial needs – all while working or managing household responsibilities. Babyation has also developed an app that further simplifies breastfeeding.

Rudolph provides a peek into the app’s usefulness, pre-launch, detailing that mothers will be able to see in realtime how much milk is expressed and how much milk is in the fridge or freezer; to control the pump’s speed and suction; to create customizable modes for different times throughout the day; and to set an auto-start feature for little interference throughout one’s daily schedule. The breast pump also comes in a convenient carrying case, complete with a built-in ice pack, for easy maneuverability.