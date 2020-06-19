St. Louis Area Fathers Share Parenting Advice, Lessons Learned

In light of Father’s Day, Ladue News asked a few local fathers to reflect on their favorite moments and share their best advice.
Reggie Van Derson, aka DJ Reggie, is the founder of Pure Entertainment Company and has been producing events in the metro area for more than 25 years. He has three sons, ranging in age from 14 to 22, and a daughter less than 3 years old.
What is your favorite aspect of fatherhood?
My favorite aspect of fatherhood is being able to engage through play! Never underestimate the importance of laughter.
What advice would you give new or young fathers?
Always look [at] life through your child’s perspective. Be the best role model possible because your positive influence will make a difference throughout your child’s life!
Matt Hall is the co-founder and president of Hill Investment Group and host of the podcast “Take the Long View.” He has one daughter, a 12-year-old named Harper.
What is your favorite aspect of fatherhood?
I love trying to balance the tension between affection and discipline. My heart wants to provide unconditional support, yet we know that too much can lead to an adult ill-prepared for reality. The tough side of me wants to push my daughter, to challenge, to help her build the muscles she’ll need to be a high-functioning adult, but too much in this area leads to imbalance. The dance of this is ongoing and requires communication between both parents. I find this part of parenting to be rewarding, (at least I’m hoping it will be rewarding).
What advice would you give new or young fathers?
The same advice our pediatrician (Dr. Dave Hartenbach) gave us - don’t take too much credit nor too much blame as a parent. Focus on providing safety, warmth, food and love. The rest will work itself out.
Paul Lemcke is the owner of Designer Appliances in Webster Groves and a father of three. His daughter Kate is 22 and his son George is 13. His daughter Emily has passed away.
What is your favorite aspect of fatherhood?
I love seeing them grow and become more independent. My favorite part of fatherhood is sharing the same interests with my kids and spending time with them. For us, that is quality time spent water skiing together.
What advice would you give new or young fathers?
I try to keep my kids inspired to do what they are passionate about and be a part of that with them. I would tell young fathers to work to be on the same page with your spouse when it comes to your children - you are a team!
David Stine, owner and CEO of David Stine Furniture, is a father of two. His son Oskar is a 20-year-old junior at Columbia College in Chicago, and his daughter Willa is a 16-year-old junior at Clayton High School.
What is your favorite aspect of fatherhood?
Seeing them overcome challenges, grow into young adults, and become their own people.
What advice would you give new or young fathers?
Do what works for you and your family; don’t spend time or energy worrying about what other fathers are doing. Also, expose your kids to physical labor; it won’t hurt them.
Glenn Zimmerman is the chief meteorologist at Fox 2 News and a father of five: three sons and two daughters, ranging in age from early-20s to mid-30s. He’s also a father-in-law and grandfather.
What is your favorite aspect of fatherhood?
One of the great joys of fatherhood is to watch your kids grow and learn. Then as they learn, watching them find a part of life to be passionate about. Each one has a great view of themselves and their world, and that is such a joy. I also really look forward to those kitchen table times where opinions and discussions come to life. Big families are great for that, and those times are some of my favorite.
What advice would you give new or young fathers?
Enjoy each stage of your child’s growth. Enjoy them when they are babies, when they are in school and when they go off on their own, too. Each stage has its own special reward.
