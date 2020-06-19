St. Louis Area Fathers Share Parenting Advice, Lessons Learned

In light of Father’s Day, Ladue News asked a few local fathers to reflect on their favorite moments and share their best advice.

Reggie Van Derson, aka DJ Reggie, is the founder of Pure Entertainment Company and has been producing events in the metro area for more than 25 years. He has three sons, ranging in age from 14 to 22, and a daughter less than 3 years old.

What is your favorite aspect of fatherhood?

My favorite aspect of fatherhood is being able to engage through play! Never underestimate the importance of laughter.

What advice would you give new or young fathers?

Always look [at] life through your child’s perspective. Be the best role model possible because your positive influence will make a difference throughout your child’s life!

Matt Hall is the co-founder and president of Hill Investment Group and host of the podcast “Take the Long View.” He has one daughter, a 12-year-old named Harper.

What is your favorite aspect of fatherhood?

I love trying to balance the tension between affection and discipline. My heart wants to provide unconditional support, yet we know that too much can lead to an adult ill-prepared for reality. The tough side of me wants to push my daughter, to challenge, to help her build the muscles she’ll need to be a high-functioning adult, but too much in this area leads to imbalance. The dance of this is ongoing and requires communication between both parents. I find this part of parenting to be rewarding, (at least I’m hoping it will be rewarding).