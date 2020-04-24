St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Provides Resources for Families in Need During the Pandemic

While people are buying out toilet paper, St. Louis area families are experiencing a new scarcity as a result of COVID-19: diaper shortages. According to Jessica Adams, founder and executive director of the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, thousands are now experiencing this unique need. As a result, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and local libraries are uniting to offer this valuable resource at drive-thru emergency stations.

The following locations are currently open:

Florissant Valley Branch at 195 New Florissant Road

Lewis & Clark Branch at 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd.

Natural Bridge Branch at 7606 Natural Bridge Road

Weber Road Branch at 4444 Weber Road

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank “streamlines the collection and distribution of diapers to low-income families in the St. Louis region,” according to the organization’s website, but that need has amplified in light of the public health crisis. On average, the diaper bank distributes 200,000 diapers a month. That distribution rate has increased to 500,000 diapers in the month of April alone. As the pandemic continues, those needs could increase.

Operating as the city’s only diaper reserve, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides an essential service that many consider a vital component to maintaining basic health with dignity. To meet this high need, the nonprofit is partnering with others to access and proliferate important resources.

Operation Food Search, which aims to end hunger within the region, will deliver free meals to those in need through drive-thru locations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon. These pick-up points, found at slcl.org/drive-thru-meals, cover more ground at nine library locations and will help St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to share its supplies with a wider community.