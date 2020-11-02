Sally Rajnoha of West County Family Law Firm Shares Power of Attorney Advice

When COVID-19 ambushed the globe earlier this year, it instantly blasted complications into all other sectors of society, including the financial – and in doing so, forcibly acquainted many Americans with the concept of power of attorney, or the legal authorization allowing one person to act for another.

“In the last few months, we have prepared more powers of attorney than ever,” relates Sally Rajnoha, an attorney at Ballwin’s West County Family Law. “It is common to prepare these documents for older people, but we are having a lot of younger men and women request a power of attorney now, in case they become sick with COVID. If that happens, someone may have to make medical and/or financial decisions for them.”

Although readers should always seek firsthand professional guidance in any matter involving or potentially involving legal nuances, Rajnoha explains a few basal concepts about power of attorney.

First and foremost, she cites the significance of communication, preferably preemptively. “We encourage people to openly discuss powers of attorney with the person who wants to appoint them, the principal,” Rajnoha states. “We explain the different kinds of powers of attorney to all parties. Oftentimes, a parent chooses one child for the financial power of attorney and another for health care decisions.

“There needs to be a good fit for the [individual] job. The person who is appointed – the attorney-in-fact – should make sure they understand the needs of the principal. By the time they have to use it, the principal may no longer be able to express their wishes. It is up to the attorney-in-fact to step in and act in their best interest.”