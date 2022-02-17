Saint Louis Zoo’s ‘Golden Girls’ Mark 50th Birthdays With Celebrations Fit for Elder Elephants

Reaching the milestone birthday of 50 calls for celebration – especially for an elephant.
The three “Golden Girls” of the Saint Louis Zoo marked this landmark occasion in the summer of 2021 by tearing into large, decorative gift boxes with their trunks and enjoying the hay, leafy vegetation and popcorn surprise inside, as well as some flavored ice treats.
Beloved members of the zoo’s elephant family, Pearl, Donna and Ellie have surpassed the 47.5-year median life expectancy for female Asian elephants under human care, according to the zoo.
“Evidence suggests that Asian elephants typically live into their mid-50s, but there is not enough consistent data available on wild Asian elephants to accurately estimate their lifespan,” according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. The Washington, D.C.-based institute classifies Asian elephants as endangered, noting that “research on wild endangered Asian elephants is difficult and sparse, and zoo elephants are valuable sources of knowledge.”
In a blog post by Saint Louis Zoo keeper Becky Heisler, the elephant caretaker with nearly two decades of experience describes the specialized care these elder animals require.
“These ‘Golden Girls’ are in need of increased support due to their age,” Heisler says. “Just like many people, they require geriatric care throughout the day.”
The Saint Louis Zoo is accredited by the nonprofit Association of Zoos and Aquariums, making it “a facility dedicated to providing excellent care for animals … and a better future for all living things,” according to the association. Biannual physical exams with the zoo’s Animal Health and Nutrition teams ensure a given elephant’s eyes, teeth, feet and general movement are in good health and allow for reassessment of medications and supplements. Throughout the year, the team analyzes each of the elephants’ body conditions to maintain good fitness and healthy weights, which are supported by voluntary daily exercise and tailored diets.
“The elephant care team that I am a part of helps them focus on stretching and staying limber through activities like yoga for elephants,” Heisler details. “Since joint health and mobility are so important, we design exercise routines to make sure they are able to perform movements properly with no discomfort.”
Keepers also tend to the elephants’ environment in River’s Edge.
“As foot problems can occur in older elephants, we condition the soil of the habitats to create a softer walking surface and provide checkups on their feet,” Heisler explains. “To help provide these girls’ exceptional dental care, we offer a variety of plant material to browse on … We also help grow and maintain a lush natural environment, so that each elephant develops their own favorite way to enjoy the River’s Edge.”
Zoo visitors might assume the elephants share identical characteristics, but the keepers recognize physical traits and personality quirks unique to each animal.
Pearl, the first elephant to give birth at the zoo, “has the most captivating golden eyes and likes to spend time with her granddaughters,” Heisler conveys. “A good problem-solver, she loves challenging puzzle feeders filled with special treats.
“Donna has distinctive, flappy ears that are always moving!” Heisler continues. “She is very conversational (oh, the stories she tells with her rumbles!) and enjoys making sounds with her trunk on various objects (a sort of ‘thunk, thunk, thunk’). A fantastic auntie, she used to spar with a much younger Raja, [Pearl’s daughter]. Nowadays, she helps teach Raja’s kids manners, such as sharing food and respecting elders. It’s important for young elephants to learn how to live well in a social group of dominant females, and Donna is a great teacher!”
Meanwhile, Ellie, the tallest and the mother of three, “has a calm demeanor and does life by her own schedule,” Heisler says. She’s often found lounging in one of the pools under the waterfall or pruning the trees.
“Scientific studies on zoo elephant welfare suggest elephants experience the highest level of well-being when they live in a multigenerational family,” Heisler affirms. “We provide this exact type of social environment for our elephants and give them the opportunity to spend time with the younger individuals.”
They’re also allowed moments of “me time,” should they choose to disengage from the other elephants.
“Sometimes, these older ladies prefer some time away from the energetic youngsters – we can all relate to that!” Heisler says. In these moments, keepers might offer a bath or pedicure – the sort of spa treatment clearly suitable for the likes of a Golden Girl.
