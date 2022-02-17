Saint Louis Zoo’s ‘Golden Girls’ Mark 50th Birthdays With Celebrations Fit for Elder Elephants

Reaching the milestone birthday of 50 calls for celebration – especially for an elephant.

The three “Golden Girls” of the Saint Louis Zoo marked this landmark occasion in the summer of 2021 by tearing into large, decorative gift boxes with their trunks and enjoying the hay, leafy vegetation and popcorn surprise inside, as well as some flavored ice treats.

Beloved members of the zoo’s elephant family, Pearl, Donna and Ellie have surpassed the 47.5-year median life expectancy for female Asian elephants under human care, according to the zoo.

“Evidence suggests that Asian elephants typically live into their mid-50s, but there is not enough consistent data available on wild Asian elephants to accurately estimate their lifespan,” according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. The Washington, D.C.-based institute classifies Asian elephants as endangered, noting that “research on wild endangered Asian elephants is difficult and sparse, and zoo elephants are valuable sources of knowledge.”

In a blog post by Saint Louis Zoo keeper Becky Heisler, the elephant caretaker with nearly two decades of experience describes the specialized care these elder animals require.

“These ‘Golden Girls’ are in need of increased support due to their age,” Heisler says. “Just like many people, they require geriatric care throughout the day.”

The Saint Louis Zoo is accredited by the nonprofit Association of Zoos and Aquariums, making it “a facility dedicated to providing excellent care for animals … and a better future for all living things,” according to the association. Biannual physical exams with the zoo’s Animal Health and Nutrition teams ensure a given elephant’s eyes, teeth, feet and general movement are in good health and allow for reassessment of medications and supplements. Throughout the year, the team analyzes each of the elephants’ body conditions to maintain good fitness and healthy weights, which are supported by voluntary daily exercise and tailored diets.