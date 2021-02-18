Revamp Family Game Night With Handcrafted Board Games by St. Louis’ Across the Board

It’s an all-too-familiar scene: kids playing video games or thumbing their phones as they scroll through social media, while parents check emails or flip on the television. Excessive screen time has become a norm in 2021 society, but one local company is bringing back quality family time in a big way. Across the Board handcrafts wooden games that have revived the time-honored tradition of connecting across the table and engaging in friendly competition.

“We decided it is important to unplug and bring back family game night,” owner Kim McDaniel says. “With all the chaos going on in the world and especially this past year with the pandemic, we think it’s important for families to slow down, spend time together connecting and have fun. We hear it from our customers time and time again that some of the best memories and family traditions are made around the kitchen table playing board games.”

Across the Board began in the McDaniel family garage, where Kim’s husband, Ryan, designed a horse racing game (first as a hobby), marrying his background in construction and project management with his interest in woodworking.

“What set ours apart from others was [that] it was based on odds,” McDaniel notes. “It gave each horse, therefore each player, an equal chance of winning the race. He made games for friends and family, but then word-of-mouth created a demand that kept growing, which led us to start Across the Board.”

When Ryan McDaniel passed away in 2015, after a cancer diagnosis, his wife and their children felt compelled to continue the company to honor his memory.