Ready Readers Celebrates 25 Years by Gifting its Millionth Book to a Child in the St. Louis Area

Ready Readers celebrates its 25th anniversary this month by gifting its millionth book to a child in the metro area. To mark this milestone, the organization chose a volume from two St. Louisans: “Cannon’s Crash Course.”
In “Cannon’s Crash Course,” writer Mon Trice and nationally recognized visual artist/illustrator Cbabi Bayoc team to present a universal story of a child determined to learn a new skill.
Cannon is eager to ride his fancy new orange bicycle, like his older brothers – except he doesn’t know how. As a result, the boy decides to teach himself. Donning his helmet, Cannon takes his bike outside with plans to sail smoothly down the street.
Like most new riders, though, he experiences a few beginner issues: wobbly balance, nerves, brake confusion and more – all of which cause the rookie rider to crash into an unsuspecting passerby, the local baker. Both baker and biker hit the pavement, with a frustrated Cannon shouting, “I give up!”
Does Cannon ever learn to ride? Does the baker get angry with the eager lad? It should please and reassure readers to find that, with a little help and someone to believe in you, you can accomplish even the hardest tasks.
In “Cannon’s Crash Course,” Trice uses rhyming language effectively to keep readers interested in his protagonist’s experience. Beautifully enhancing the relatively simple text is Bayoc’s expressive art; his colorful painted canvas illustrations capture the action, emotion and sentiment as the story unfolds.
Ready Readers will share this book this season with the more than 11,000 children in its Storytime Program – and you! Throughout spring, Story Walks featuring this book will be popping up across the community, along walking paths in public parks and green spaces and at many other local destinations where children and adults gather. Check readyreaders.org for information about locations and kickoff festivities, all to celebrate 25 years of service to our community’s most vulnerable children.