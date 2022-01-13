Missouri History Museum Honors Martin Luther King Jr. This Weekend With Interactive Activities

The Missouri History Museum in St. Louis is closed to the public at least through the end of this month due to the latest COVID-19 surge, but its staff have pivoted to provide virtual and contact-free activities ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

People of all ages can learn about and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy this weekend with craft kits, virtual yoga set to gospel music, virtual activism workshops and more. A recent press release provides details on the following activities:

CRAFT KIT AND BOOK GIVEAWAYS | SOUTH PARKSIDE SIDEWALK

12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16

“Drive up to the contact-free sidewalk table at the museum’s south entrance to pick up advocacy-inspired craft kits and a picture book. Each kit will contain supplies to make your own community affirmation bookmark and peace sign art. Books are generously supplied by Ready Readers! Please note that books and crafts kits are available while supplies last.”

VIRTUAL YOGA | ZOOM

4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16

“Join The Collective STL for an all-levels (and all-ages) yoga practice set to gospel music.”

VIRTUAL YOUTH ACTIVISM WORKSHOP | ZOOM

10 to 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17