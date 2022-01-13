Missouri History Museum Honors Martin Luther King Jr. This Weekend With Interactive Activities

The Missouri History Museum in St. Louis is closed to the public at least through the end of this month due to the latest COVID-19 surge, but its staff have pivoted to provide virtual and contact-free activities ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
People of all ages can learn about and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy this weekend with craft kits, virtual yoga set to gospel music, virtual activism workshops and more. A recent press release provides details on the following activities:
CRAFT KIT AND BOOK GIVEAWAYS | SOUTH PARKSIDE SIDEWALK
12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16
“Drive up to the contact-free sidewalk table at the museum’s south entrance to pick up advocacy-inspired craft kits and a picture book. Each kit will contain supplies to make your own community affirmation bookmark and peace sign art. Books are generously supplied by Ready Readers! Please note that books and crafts kits are available while supplies last.”
VIRTUAL YOGA | ZOOM
4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16
“Join The Collective STL for an all-levels (and all-ages) yoga practice set to gospel music.”
VIRTUAL YOUTH ACTIVISM WORKSHOP | ZOOM
10 to 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17
Recommended for ages 12-18: “Youth will explore and analyze primary sources to gain a greater understanding of the history of the civil rights movement. Then, using their own experiences and analyzing historical examples of justice and injustice, young people will question, explain, elaborate and interpret their concepts of societal justice. Youth are also invited to join a special open dialogue facilitated by Tabari Coleman after the workshop, where they can talk freely with one another about their thoughts on race and activism.”
VIRTUAL STEP INTO THE STORY | ZOOM
10:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17
“The St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature will present a storytelling performance of two books by local authors: ‘Define Me’ by Tracie Berry-McGhee and ‘Rock What You Got’ by Aja La’Star Owens. You’ll also enjoy original spoken-word affirmations and connections to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.”