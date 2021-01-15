Missouri Historical Society Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Program Series

The Missouri Historical Society will host a virtual program series featuring Gospel Yoga, youth activism workshops and more in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The series starts at 9 a.m. Sunday with Gospel Yoga, a yoga practice for all ages and levels set to gospel music, led by yogis from The Collective STL. A second Gospel Yoga practice will take place on Monday from 9 to 10 a.m.
The Collective STL is a nonprofit yoga and wellness studio in North St. Louis dedicated to “unapologetically affirm(ing) Black lives by intentionally creating a sacred space whereby participants can breathe, move, rest and heal,” according to The Collective STL website.
On Sunday, at 3 p.m., the Missouri Historical Society will commemorate the 60th anniversary of King’s visit to the United Hebrew Temple on Skinker Boulevard, which is now the Missouri Historical Society Library and Research Center, in collaboration with the Newmark Institute for Human Relations of the Jewish Community Relations Council.
The Commemorating King in St. Louis program has invited the Rev. Dr. Anthony Witherspoon, who heard King’s speech at the former temple on Nov. 27, 1960, to “speak about this year’s MLK theme of education and building the beloved community,” according to the press release. Additionally, rabbinical student and activist Dr. Koach Baruch Frazier and the Rev. Gabrielle Kennedy, director of Faith & For the Sake of All, will “reflect on what it means to lead congregations in the legacy of this renowned civil rights leader.”
Youth activism workshops will be available on Monday at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The morning session is intended for children ages 6 to 12, with a follow-up conversation for parents and caregivers after the workshop.
“The conversation will address how we can process and talk about current events and race-related issues with our children,” the release states. “This will be a meeting-based format, and parents can use their sound and camera to participate.”
The afternoon session is intended for those ages 12 to 18. Participants will have the opportunity to “explore and analyze primary sources to gain a greater understanding of the history of the civil rights movement” and “question, explain, elaborate and interpret their concepts of societal justice.”
All programs are free and can be accessed via Zoom. Details and Zoom links can be found at mohistory.org.