Missouri Historical Society Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Program Series

The Missouri Historical Society will host a virtual program series featuring Gospel Yoga, youth activism workshops and more in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The series starts at 9 a.m. Sunday with Gospel Yoga, a yoga practice for all ages and levels set to gospel music, led by yogis from The Collective STL. A second Gospel Yoga practice will take place on Monday from 9 to 10 a.m.

The Collective STL is a nonprofit yoga and wellness studio in North St. Louis dedicated to “unapologetically affirm(ing) Black lives by intentionally creating a sacred space whereby participants can breathe, move, rest and heal,” according to The Collective STL website.

On Sunday, at 3 p.m., the Missouri Historical Society will commemorate the 60th anniversary of King’s visit to the United Hebrew Temple on Skinker Boulevard, which is now the Missouri Historical Society Library and Research Center, in collaboration with the Newmark Institute for Human Relations of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

The Commemorating King in St. Louis program has invited the Rev. Dr. Anthony Witherspoon, who heard King’s speech at the former temple on Nov. 27, 1960, to “speak about this year’s MLK theme of education and building the beloved community,” according to the press release. Additionally, rabbinical student and activist Dr. Koach Baruch Frazier and the Rev. Gabrielle Kennedy, director of Faith & For the Sake of All, will “reflect on what it means to lead congregations in the legacy of this renowned civil rights leader.”