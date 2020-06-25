Metro Area Family Therapist Offers Advice for Parents of Teens Navigating the Pandemic

Although many teenagers might not admit it, they are grieving. Major milestones like prom and graduation are gone. The carefree days of summer are now angst-filled hours full of uncertainty: Can I get a summer job? Will I be able to see my friends? Is school going to start again in fall? Virtual opportunities are well-intentioned, but it is no substitute for in-person connection.

From a theoretical perspective, the adolescent years are crucial to forming an adult identity. Peers become extremely important to teens as kids define themselves by their associations. Pre-pandemic, our children could pursue their passions and spend time with like-minded individuals. Now, however, kids are stuck at home with the occasional opportunity to interact in small groups, but only if they physically distance.

Mom and dad need to recognize that this is a developmentally painful time for our emerging adult children. As a family therapist, I have always been a strong believer that teens need structure and routine. In these times, however, I feel that flexibility is key. This does not mean you should forgo expectations; rather, it is understanding that our children’s worlds are upside-down – so for instance, playing video games until 2 a.m. might not be a bad thing!

Teens are more resilient and more adaptable than most adults. Kids, however, still need their parents. In fact, our role might be more important now than it was in the past. Don’t lecture your children that they have it better than most – they see the news. Rather, step back and encourage your kids to reflect and define what this experience means to them.