Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri Launches Wraparound Services to Aid Families Amid Pandemic

A lot has changed since Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri was founded in 1868. However, what hasn’t changed is its core mission to care for kids.

“LFCS was founded originally as an orphanage in the aftermath of the Civil War, and of course, the primary purpose of the agency at that time was foster care,” says Mike Duggar, president of LFCS. “It moved away from that here in the late ’60s, early ’70s, to more of what we do today, which is more community-based programs.”

The community-based programs in question range from foster care, parenting and adoptions to behavioral health and the Hilltop Child and Family Development Center, which caters to kids as young as 6 weeks old and up to 6 years old.

“The work we do at Hilltop, and indeed the work of any wraparound education service or center, is not just about transforming the life of a single student or school,” Duggar says. “Rather, it’s about the advancement of the entire surrounding community.”

That is precisely why Hilltop started zeroing in on reading proficiency.

“The third grade reading proficiency in St. Louis County overall is right about 60 percent,” Duggar says. “But when we pulled those three ZIP codes where our kids come from, they were 26 percent, 24 percent and 28 percent. That is a pretty big discrepancy. … We believe that if a kid can’t read, they can’t learn. There are enough studies out there that show that if a kid is not able to read and comprehend by the third grade, they are really going to be behind for the rest of their life. We realized we can’t do it by ourselves, but that we are going to take responsibility for the children we are serving.”