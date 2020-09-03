Local Educators Share Advice for Students and Parents Navigating E-Learning

As both a parent and a teacher, Jennifer Sievers knows the importance of kids growing academically, socially and emotionally.

So as school makes a very different return this year, with educational institutions across the metro area turning to full- or part-time e-learning amid the coronaviral pandemic, the eighth grade English language arts teacher at Nipher Middle School in the Kirkwood School District – as well as the parent of three elementary-aged children – has advice for handling virtual education.

For local schools incorporating e-learning, students and staff are connecting through virtual instruction on web platforms like Zoom and Google Classroom, and parents are monitoring their children’s progress through online learning management systems like Schoology and Infinite Campus.

But with this distance education model comes challenges, and Sievers says the first vital step is bridging the gap between home and school. “Communication is key to success for your child,” says Sievers, who has taught for 21 years. “This can be tricky in a normal school year, but virtually, it becomes much more difficult. Likely your child’s teacher will reach out at the beginning of the year, but in order to foster a strong, trusting relationship, you should reach out as well.”

Letting educators know about your child, your concerns and needs, and any other pertinent information will ease the transition into the school year, she explains: “Think of yourself as a team, and let your child know that you and the teacher are communicating to support their learning.”