Ladue School District Superintendent, Elementary Educator Honored with National and Local Awards

The Ladue School District is proud and grateful to have the valiant efforts of its leaders and educators be recognized during an extraordinarily tough year. According to recent press releases, Superintendent Dr. Jim Wipke and Spoede Elementary School math specialist Jennifer Gardner have both been acknowledged for their work in education.

Named a Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association, Wipke is included in a group of up to 25 superintendents from around the country who have demonstrated “dynamic, fast-paced leadership by using innovative and effective communication strategies” this year. He was previously awarded the regional New Superintendent of the Year award for the 2018-19 school year.

“It is an honor to be recognized as I strive to make Ladue Schools a place where all students, parents, staff and community members feel connected to what is happening in our schools,” Wipke states in a press release.

Now in his second school year as superintendent of Ladue Schools, Wipke aims to connect weekly with the district’s 4,200 families and almost 800 employees.

“[Wipke’s] ability to engage with our students, staff and parents in new and creative ways is a model for any educator to follow,” says Board of Education president Carolyn Jaeger in the press release.

Gardner, a math specialist for kindergarten through fourth grade, celebrates her 14th year at Ladue Schools with Emerson’s 2020 Excellence in Teaching Award. The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Awards program recognizes more than 100 educators in the St. Louis metro area who exemplify excellence in their field.