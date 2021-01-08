Girls Inc. of St. Louis Receives National Recognition, Kicks Off 40th Year

Girls Inc. of St. Louis has much to celebrate: The local chapter of the nationwide youth empowerment nonprofit is a 2020 Outstanding Affiliate of the Year in the large budget category – and also marks its 40th anniversary in 2021.

With a belief that each child has a unique intellectual, emotional, spiritual and physical potential, Girls Inc. of St. Louis strives to provide educational, recreational and cultural programs to girls in a safe environment to enable them to raise their aspirations and realize their potential.

“Our program of work focuses on shaping, empowering and inspiring each of the 8,000-plus girls we serve annually – many of whom are from under-resourced, underserved areas – to be strong, smart and bold with their life choices,” says Cheryl Jones, the local chapter’s president and CEO. “We’ve worked hard to become the ‘go-to’ organization for girls. In helping them achieve their potential, we continually raise the bar high for our girls and help them to expect the best from themselves.”

This is the second time in five years that Girls Inc. of St. Louis has been recognized as an Outstanding Affiliate of the Year.

“It is indeed humbling and most gratifying,” Jones says, noting that the honor goes to Girls Inc. organizations that meet an extensive list of criteria emphasizing the quality of the girls’ experience. “This national award is a testament to our outstanding staff and supporters, who have worked diligently to provide our girls with the kind of nurturing and mentorship to help them make good decisions, solve problems, meet their own needs and lead others. We have been relentless in our advocacy efforts locally, statewide and nationally to cultivate awareness of our mission and the needs of our girls and their families … We consider one another family – that’s what truly makes our affiliate so special.”