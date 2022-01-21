Educating and Empowering Young Moms: St. Louis Nonprofit Almost Home Benefits From Global Fundraising Program

St. Louis nonprofit Almost Home has received a well-deserved boost in its mission to educate and empower young mothers.

The local residential facility, which provides transitional housing, education, career training and life skills to St. Louis moms ages 16 to 21, was selected by JTC, a publicly listed, global professional services business with expertise in fund, corporate and private client services, as part of its global employee-led fundraising program, Maximizing Potential, to support education.

“Almost Home is grateful for the generous gift from JTC,” executive director Reona Wise says of funding from JTC. “When women first come to Almost Home, they are pregnant or have kids under the age of 6. We work with these young moms as they reside at Almost Home and provide them and their children with three nutritious meals and snacks each day.”

Along the way, Almost Home offers personalized case management, life skills classes, career training and education, including an on-site GED (General Educational Development) program for moms to complete their high school education.

“There is no cookie-cutter approach,” Wise notes. “[For] each mom that comes in, [her] journey will be individual, and education and life skills will be part of that. Through our education and career services and stable living for [moms] and their kids, they are able to be the best parent they can be.”

The goal is to empower young moms to become self-sufficient, Wise says. “We work with them until they get to a place to transition … to one of our apartments or another apartment, where we continue to work with them until … they are stable and healthy,” she explains.