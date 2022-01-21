Educating and Empowering Young Moms: St. Louis Nonprofit Almost Home Benefits From Global Fundraising Program

St. Louis nonprofit Almost Home has received a well-deserved boost in its mission to educate and empower young mothers.
The local residential facility, which provides transitional housing, education, career training and life skills to St. Louis moms ages 16 to 21, was selected by JTC, a publicly listed, global professional services business with expertise in fund, corporate and private client services, as part of its global employee-led fundraising program, Maximizing Potential, to support education.
“Almost Home is grateful for the generous gift from JTC,” executive director Reona Wise says of funding from JTC. “When women first come to Almost Home, they are pregnant or have kids under the age of 6. We work with these young moms as they reside at Almost Home and provide them and their children with three nutritious meals and snacks each day.”
Along the way, Almost Home offers personalized case management, life skills classes, career training and education, including an on-site GED (General Educational Development) program for moms to complete their high school education.
“There is no cookie-cutter approach,” Wise notes. “[For] each mom that comes in, [her] journey will be individual, and education and life skills will be part of that. Through our education and career services and stable living for [moms] and their kids, they are able to be the best parent they can be.”
The goal is to empower young moms to become self-sufficient, Wise says. “We work with them until they get to a place to transition … to one of our apartments or another apartment, where we continue to work with them until … they are stable and healthy,” she explains.
Through its continuum-of-care model, Almost Home helps 175 families a year, with 95 percent of moms maintaining stable housing after leaving the facility and 90 percent obtaining jobs to provide for their families. “[Moms] start off at the highest need – shelter, clothing, food and support – and as they work their way through our continuum of care, they elevate to the next level of independent living, get to a place where they’re stable and healthy, and can come back and share [their] journey with moms of Almost Home and how they can support them to get where they are.”
Michelle Murray, founder and managing director of Sunset Hills-based accounting and finance consulting firm Segue Partners – a JTC company – says: “Almost Home’s mission of helping young mothers to finish their education, get career training and break the poverty cycle is something that’s extremely dear to my heart. I started Segue Partners, which is now a part of JTC, with the vision of showing women that they can ‘have it all.’ Additionally, education is the key to female independence, and Almost Home serves a need in the community for safe housing for women in need.”
Wise says Almost Home depends on corporate funding from companies like JTC. “People don’t realize the need when a mom first comes to us,” she explains. “She needs stable housing, and often an identification or social security card, a medical provider for her and her kids, and sometimes even a birth certificate for her child(ren). These are essential for them to even be able to connect with the community, and all of these have costs.”
JTC’s funding has been crucial to Almost Home’s education program, Wise says. “JTC has helped us to be able to ensure our moms’ education experience is where it needs to be and helped cover those necessary costs to get to school and testing,” she says.
Wise emphasizes the work of Almost Home impacts all of St. Louis. “We want to break the cycle of lack of education, trauma and poverty two generations at a time as we work with young moms and their children,” she notes. “As these young moms get [local] jobs, become consumers of grocery stores and retail shops, and have their kids in child care and the school system … , it ultimately helps build the wellness of the overall community.”
Almost Home, 3200 St. Vincent Ave., St. Louis, 314-771-4663, almosthomestl.org
Segue Partners, 3668 S. Geyer Road, Suite 205, St. Louis, 314-961-1111, seguepartners.com
JTC, jtcgroup.com