Comforting the Class of 2020

Senior year is an emotional roller coaster. The semester starts with excitement, rolls into impatience for some in the wait for college acceptance, and ends with joy as students celebrate with special graduation events. This year, unfortunately, is like no other. Due to COVID-19, many end-of-high school milestones have been postponed or outright canceled.

My son, who was just accepted to a university on the East Coast, and his friends truly understand that missing graduation is somewhat trivial compared to the devastation the pandemic has caused our world. The disappointment seniors are feeling is still heartbreaking, however. Most graduating students already have at least some anxiety about leaving for college, but now they have to figure out how to manage their emotions in a world where everything seems upside-down.

Even though our kids may not let us know, they still look to their parents for guidance and support. It is important for adults to recognize that the coronavirus is one of the most significant events our children have ever experienced. Simply acknowledging their feelings of disappointment will relieve some of the sadness your son or daughter feels and, more important, provide a space for your teen to share his or her thoughts.

As you listen to your children’s concerns, urge them to shift their focus to things they can control, such as staying connected and active. Through social media and video chat platforms like Zoom, teens should gather online. Let your senior know that it is okay to plan future events with friends, including graduation parties and fun trips, for after the crisis ends. Additionally, socially distanced runs, walks or hikes outdoors are another excellent way to spend time with others and get some exercise.