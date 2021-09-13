Cleaning House? Here Are 14 Charities to Donate Your Items in the St. Louis Area

Following a massive pandemic purge trend, many metro area residents are currently cleaning out their houses, closets, garages, sheds and storage, leading to a spike in donations for area nonprofits. To join in the effort to support worthy causes by donating clothing, home goods, appliances, computers or even a car, here’s a guide on how to give a hand to some of the charities helping those in need locally.

APPLIANCES

Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis: The ReStore of Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis accepts clean, working appliances; building and construction materials; doors; cabinets; windows; new carpet, linoleum and rugs; plumbing and electrical fixtures; lumber; hardware; and roofing and tile. Donation drop-off is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at two local ReStore locations: 2117 Sams Drive in Des Peres and 3830 S. Grand Blvd. in St. Louis. Schedule a pickup for larger items at habitatstl.org/restore.

PickUpMyDonation.com: Simplify the donation process with PickUpMyDonation.com, which can connect you with nonprofits in your vicinity. Accepted donation items include good, working-condition appliances such as dryers, washers, freezers, refrigerators and ranges, as well as clothing, furniture, tools and more. To schedule a pickup, visit pickupmydonation.com.

CLOTHING