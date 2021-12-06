Children's Book by St. Louis-Born Writer Celebrates Hanukkah in Heartwarming Family Tale

This holiday season, Ready Readers wholeheartedly recommends a heartwarming Hanukkah story, Latke, the Lucky Dog by St. Louis-born writer Ellen Fischer and illustrator Tiphanie Beeke.
In the book, the title character recounts his adoption, beginning when the family first meets their furry friend. The dad notices the playfully dancing midsize canine, “golden brown, like a fried latke,” vying for their attention. The family chooses the happy, scruffy pup as their own, naming him after the Hanukkah treat.
Welcomed home on the first day of Hanukkah, Latke, on entering the kitchen, is greeted by a wonderful aroma: freshly fried jelly doughnuts for the family’s celebration that night. Latke hungrily hops to the table and eats all the treats. This angers Zoe, the younger daughter, but her older brother Zach rescues the pup.
On the second holiday night, Latke rips the wrapping paper from all the presents, thereby triggering Zach’s ire, but this time, Zoe comforts the distraught canine. The third night of Hanukkah involves Mom’s turn at frustration, as Latke gobbles a plate of fried potato pancakes. “You heard your name, didn’t you boy?” Zach reasons.
The troubles continue throughout the Festival of Lights, with Latke chewing dreidels, spilling applesauce and licking the chocolate gelt, causing Dad to muse: “Maybe we picked the wrong dog.” When Latke chews through the menorah candles, the parents rue their adoption decision.
Just as the children smoothed over the fuss of Latke’s previous foibles, though, they stand up for their new friend again and again – and on the eighth night of Hanukkah, Latke knows he’s home to stay when he receives a gift meant just for him.
Fischer’s story of pet adoption should ring true with readers as the family slowly learns to love their new friend despite his missteps, and Beeke’s illustrations – charming watercolor tableaus – nicely bring the characters to life.
Latke, the Lucky Dog could be considered a cautionary tale for those adding a pet to their crew during the holidays, but it also portrays a lesson in forgiving faults and family unity.
