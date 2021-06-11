Caring for Kids Provides Supplies, Resources and Hope to Children Across St. Louis County

Hundreds of St. Louis County children can tuck into new beds thanks to Caring for Kids.

Founded by former judge and current family law attorney Susan Block in 2003, the local charity works to immediately provide essential resources to meet the needs of abused, neglected or at-risk children across St. Louis County. “We help kids from birth to age 21, and get our requests from the Family Court system of St. Louis County,” says Jan Abrams, the nonprofit’s executive director for the past 10 years. “These kids need just about anything, most often beds – we want to make them feel just like any other kid.”

Caring for Kids serves more than 300 individuals a year by supplying beds and bedding, clothing, books and toys, as well as cleaning supplies, meals, transportation and gift cards during the pandemic. “Kids right here in our community, who live next door to me and you, need help,” Abrams says, noting the organization can fulfill a child’s request within five working days. “[Our donors] realize it’s a big world out there, and we thank them for being so aware of what we need to do in life – and that’s help people.”

A small amount of money can make a huge impact in a child’s life, Abrams notes: “With $200, we can buy a bed, and with $25, we can buy bedding – that will go a long way in making a big difference to a kid.”

Among special wishes the nonprofit recently filled was for a local 5-year-old girl who has spent her life in three different foster homes. “All she wanted was a purple bicycle, and for $118, we got her a purple bike,” Abrams says. “That’s going to change that little girl’s life because she now knows there’s someone out there who cares about her … and I can’t wait for her reaction when she sees it.”