Best Hiking Trails in the St. Louis Metro Area: The Ultimate Guide

Nature’s an excellent reset for the human psyche, but never more than after stay-at-home procedures due to the coronaviral pandemic. As more Missourians get vaccinated and warmer weather returns, metro area residents are itching to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. LN breaks down the best area hikes, filled with verdant landscapes and majestic Midwestern bluffs. This handy guide gives you the scoop on the distance from downtown St. Louis, the difficulty of your trek, can’t-miss sights and what to bring along.

Dogwood Trail at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park

800 Guy Park Drive, Wildwood, mostateparks.com/park/dr-edmund-babler-memorial-state-park

Distance: 35 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Bring along: Leashed dogs

Minnie Ha Ha Park

801 Old Gravois Road, Sunset Hills, sunset-hills.com

Distance: 24 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Bring along: Bicycles or inline skates, leashed dogs, wheelchair-friendly

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center

11715 Cragwold Road, Kirkwood, nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature

Distance: 23 minutes

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Bring along: The whole family