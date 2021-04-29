 Skip to main content
Best Hiking Trails in the St. Louis Metro Area: The Ultimate Guide
Nature’s an excellent reset for the human psyche, but never more than after stay-at-home procedures due to the coronaviral pandemic. As more Missourians get vaccinated and warmer weather returns, metro area residents are itching to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. LN breaks down the best area hikes, filled with verdant landscapes and majestic Midwestern bluffs. This handy guide gives you the scoop on the distance from downtown St. Louis, the difficulty of your trek, can’t-miss sights and what to bring along.

Dogwood Trail at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park

800 Guy Park Drive, Wildwood, mostateparks.com/park/dr-edmund-babler-memorial-state-park

Distance: 35 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Bring along: Leashed dogs

Minnie Ha Ha Park

801 Old Gravois Road, Sunset Hills, sunset-hills.com

Distance: 24 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Bring along: Bicycles or inline skates, leashed dogs, wheelchair-friendly

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center

11715 Cragwold Road, Kirkwood, nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature

Distance: 23 minutes

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Bring along: The whole family

1,000 Steps Trail at Washington State Park

Missouri 104, De Soto, mostateparks.com/park/washington-state-park

Distance: 1 hour

Difficulty: Moderate

Bring along: Leashed dogs

Can’t-miss: Take the 1,000 Steps trail during springtime, and your eyes will be rewarded with wildflowers aplenty, from celandine poppies to blue-eyed Mary flowers.

Cuivre River State Park

MO-147, Troy, mostateparks.com/park/cuivre-river-state-park

Distance: 55 minutes

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Bring along: The whole family, leashed dogs

Olin Nature Preserve

2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey, thenatureinstitute.org/olin-nature-preserve

Distance: 48 minutes

Difficulty: Moderate

Bring along: Family-friendly but leave dogs at home

Rock Hollow Trail

777 Ridge Road, Wildwood, cityofwildwood.com

Distance: 38 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Bring along: The whole family, leashed dogs, bicycles, wheelchair-friendly

Salt Lick Point Land and Water Reserve

Bluff Road, Valmeyer, Illinois, facebook.com

Distance: 37 minutes

Difficulty: Moderate

Bring along: The whole family (although note that part of the trail is a steep incline), leashed dogs

St. Francois State Park

8920 U.S. Highway 67 North, Bonne Terre, mostateparks.com/park/st-francois-state-park

Distance: 51 minutes

Difficulty: Moderate

Bring along: Leashed dogs

Valley View Glades Trailhead

Hillsboro Road, Hillsboro, nature.mdc.mo.gov

Distance: 47 minutes

Difficulty: Moderate

Bring along: The whole family, leashed dogs

Mark Twain National Forest

Fairgrounds Road, Rolla, fs.usda.gov/mtnf

Distance: 1½ hours

Difficulty: Moderate to hard

Bring along: Leashed dogs, backpacks

Meramec State Park

115 Meramec Park Drive, Sullivan, meramecpark.com

Distance: 1 hour, 4 minutes

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Bring along: Leashed dogs, backpacks

Buford Mountain Conservation Area

Bismarck, nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature

Distance: 1½ hours

Difficulty: Difficult

Bring along: Leashed dogs

Pere Marquette State Park

13112 Center Lane, Grafton, illinois.gov

Distance: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Difficulty: Moderate

Bring along: The whole family, leashed dogs

