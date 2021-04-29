Best Hiking Trails in the St. Louis Metro Area: The Ultimate Guide

Nature’s an excellent reset for the human psyche, but never more than after stay-at-home procedures due to the coronaviral pandemic. As more Missourians get vaccinated and warmer weather returns, metro area residents are itching to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. LN breaks down the best area hikes, filled with verdant landscapes and majestic Midwestern bluffs. This handy guide gives you the scoop on the distance from downtown St. Louis, the difficulty of your trek, can’t-miss sights and what to bring along.
Within Half an Hour
August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area
Bangert Island
Bee Tree County Park
Castlewood State Park
Cliff Cave Park
Creve Coeur Lakeview Loop Trail
Hawk Ridge Trail at Queeny Park
Laumeier Sculpture Park
Lewis and Clark Trail Loop at Weldon Spring Conservation Area
Lone Elk Park
Dogwood Trail at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park
800 Guy Park Drive, Wildwood, mostateparks.com/park/dr-edmund-babler-memorial-state-park
Distance: 35 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Bring along: Leashed dogs
Minnie Ha Ha Park
801 Old Gravois Road, Sunset Hills, sunset-hills.com
Distance: 24 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Bring along: Bicycles or inline skates, leashed dogs, wheelchair-friendly
Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center
11715 Cragwold Road, Kirkwood, nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature
Distance: 23 minutes
Difficulty: Easy to moderate
Bring along: The whole family
1,000 Steps Trail at Washington State Park
Missouri 104, De Soto, mostateparks.com/park/washington-state-park
Distance: 1 hour
Difficulty: Moderate
Bring along: Leashed dogs
Can’t-miss: Take the 1,000 Steps trail during springtime, and your eyes will be rewarded with wildflowers aplenty, from celandine poppies to blue-eyed Mary flowers.
Cuivre River State Park
MO-147, Troy, mostateparks.com/park/cuivre-river-state-park
Distance: 55 minutes
Difficulty: Easy to moderate
Bring along: The whole family, leashed dogs
Olin Nature Preserve
2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey, thenatureinstitute.org/olin-nature-preserve
Distance: 48 minutes
Difficulty: Moderate
Bring along: Family-friendly but leave dogs at home
Rock Hollow Trail
777 Ridge Road, Wildwood, cityofwildwood.com
Distance: 38 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Bring along: The whole family, leashed dogs, bicycles, wheelchair-friendly
Salt Lick Point Land and Water Reserve
Bluff Road, Valmeyer, Illinois, facebook.com
Distance: 37 minutes
Difficulty: Moderate
Bring along: The whole family (although note that part of the trail is a steep incline), leashed dogs
St. Francois State Park
8920 U.S. Highway 67 North, Bonne Terre, mostateparks.com/park/st-francois-state-park
Distance: 51 minutes
Difficulty: Moderate
Bring along: Leashed dogs
Valley View Glades Trailhead
Hillsboro Road, Hillsboro, nature.mdc.mo.gov
Distance: 47 minutes
Difficulty: Moderate
Bring along: The whole family, leashed dogs
Mark Twain National Forest
Fairgrounds Road, Rolla, fs.usda.gov/mtnf
Distance: 1½ hours
Difficulty: Moderate to hard
Bring along: Leashed dogs, backpacks
Meramec State Park
115 Meramec Park Drive, Sullivan, meramecpark.com
Distance: 1 hour, 4 minutes
Difficulty: Easy to moderate
Bring along: Leashed dogs, backpacks
Buford Mountain Conservation Area
Bismarck, nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature
Distance: 1½ hours
Difficulty: Difficult
Bring along: Leashed dogs
Pere Marquette State Park
13112 Center Lane, Grafton, illinois.gov
Distance: 1 hour, 5 minutes
Difficulty: Moderate
Bring along: The whole family, leashed dogs