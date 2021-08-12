Arthritic Penguin at Saint Louis Zoo Gets Boots – and It’s As Cute As it Sounds

Enrique, a rockhopper penguin at the Saint Louis Zoo, may have the happiest feet of them all. The elderly penguin, who recently began suffering from arthritis, received an upgrade in his footwear, thanks to the innovative approach of the zoo’s veterinarian department and the bird’s zookeepers. Now Enrique’s new boots have become the talk of the nation.
Enrique first received celebrity treatment when a visitor to the accredited zoo, Joshua Ketelsen, shared an online post noting that the animal sported shoes, as reported in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Dr. Jimmy Johnson, the veterinarian on duty when Enrique’s zookeepers brought in news of his declining condition, recalls how the penguin went from low energy to living his best life: “We’ve been aware, as he’s an older animal, that he’s had low-grade arthritis, but he never showed any clinical signs of it. When he was slower to come eat and wasn’t climbing or swimming as much, the keepers knew right away there was a problem.”
A full veterinary exam and X-rays of Enrique revealed calloused feet and advanced arthritis in his ankles.
“One of our first-line treatments for arthritis is very similar to people,” Johnson says, describing the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs his team treated Enrique with at the start. “We were also trying to treat the callouses on the bottom of both of his feet.”
But after trying treatments from topical sprays to conditioning treatments to sea salt baths, a new issue arose for the rockhopper.
“Doing this intensive treatment for arthritis was taking a lot of Enrique’s day and also his keepers’ time,” Johnson says. “We were trying to think of a long-term, sustainable option for treatment. To do so, especially with a penguin, we had to think outside of the box.”
At another zoo where Johnson had previously worked, the veterinarian had treated black swans with similar lesions, which gave him the idea to try fitting Enrique’s feet with specialized boots. He reached out to a manufacturer that created boots for domestic pets and asked about its willingness to custom-design a pair for a penguin.
“We took foot tracings and detailed measurements of Enrique’s feet, [and] they built a prototype of the boot,” Johnson says. “They are made out of neoprene, which is wetsuit material, so they are submersible in water.”
But how would Enrique react to his fancy new footwear? The zookeepers and Johnson anticipated curiosity and thought he might nip at his boots. The reaction they received, however, was unexpected.
“We put the boots on him, set him down, and he started motoring around and moving a lot better than he had been,” Johnson says with a laugh. “I think he felt instant relief.”
That response may, in large part, be due to the bird’s personality. “Luckily, Enrique’s a fairly easygoing bird,” his vet describes. “For all the things we were doing to him, he was an excellent patient – and very patient with us.”
Rockhoppers have a life expectancy of around 10 or 11 years of age, according to the veterinarian. Enrique is celebrating his third decade of life and is among the oldest penguins residing at the zoo.
“He and his mate are past the reproductive stage and are – no pun intended – empty nesters,” Johnson adds. “He’s older but still lives an active lifestyle. We put a lot of effort and resources into our animals living not only long lives but also full lives.”
He credits the collaboration of different departments in the zoo, such as the veterinary branch and the zookeepers division, to ensure animals live extended and enriched lives. Those efforts allow for unorthodox ideas, such as outfitting a penguin with customized boots, to be developed and implemented.
Enrique’s boots are now in their third iteration and feature gripping soles, so that he (like his fellow penguins) can shoot out of the water and grip the rocks found in the Penguin & Puffin Coast habitat. The boots are mostly black, except for the red-orange soles, making it easy for Enrique to blend in with his brethren. They are now part of the penguin’s everyday life, being removed only at night when he nestles in next to his mate.
Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-781-0900, stlzoo.org