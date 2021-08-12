Arthritic Penguin at Saint Louis Zoo Gets Boots – and It’s As Cute As it Sounds

Enrique, a rockhopper penguin at the Saint Louis Zoo, may have the happiest feet of them all. The elderly penguin, who recently began suffering from arthritis, received an upgrade in his footwear, thanks to the innovative approach of the zoo’s veterinarian department and the bird’s zookeepers. Now Enrique’s new boots have become the talk of the nation.

Enrique first received celebrity treatment when a visitor to the accredited zoo, Joshua Ketelsen, shared an online post noting that the animal sported shoes, as reported in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Dr. Jimmy Johnson, the veterinarian on duty when Enrique’s zookeepers brought in news of his declining condition, recalls how the penguin went from low energy to living his best life: “We’ve been aware, as he’s an older animal, that he’s had low-grade arthritis, but he never showed any clinical signs of it. When he was slower to come eat and wasn’t climbing or swimming as much, the keepers knew right away there was a problem.”

A full veterinary exam and X-rays of Enrique revealed calloused feet and advanced arthritis in his ankles.

“One of our first-line treatments for arthritis is very similar to people,” Johnson says, describing the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs his team treated Enrique with at the start. “We were also trying to treat the callouses on the bottom of both of his feet.”