A St. Louis Doctor’s Tips for Dealing With Spring and Summer Allergies

The grass and trees have gone green, flowers and other flora are blooming – and all of us with allergies are suffering.

Every season brings its own allergy challenges. Trees dominate in the spring, and grasses in the summer. In the fall and winter, we need to be aware of weeds, molds and indoor allergens.

Pollens from budding trees, sprouting grasses and overgrowing weeds are the major allergens responsible for spring allergy symptoms. Although tree pollens reduce as temperatures rise, grasses and weeds irritate all summer long. Outdoor molds appear in the spring, persist through the summer – especially if it’s a wet one – and thrive until the first frost. The more time we spend outside in the spring and summer, the more likely we are to be exposed to these irritants.

There are many medications for allergy relief – both prescription and over the counter. Some are pills, some eyedrops and some nasal sprays. Many of these are quite effective and have minimal side effects. If you have symptoms, discuss these with your doctor.

What else can you do to avoid allergens and limit symptoms? Consider these suggestions: